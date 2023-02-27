Mobility City Holdings Inc Receives Registration Approvals to Franchise in California and New York
Mobility City Holdings, Inc., is the premier provider of mobility equipment sales, repairs, and rentals to mobility impaired persons.
Owners Diane and Vinny Baratta look forward to helping the many thousands of CA and NY residents with mobility issues to improve their quality of life.BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobility City Holdings Inc., the premier retail network in the $6 Bn healthcare market for wheelchairs, power chairs, mobility scooters, and recliner lift chairs, announced today that the states of California and New York issued formal approval of their Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDD); thus the company can now accept registrations for territories in those states.
“This step forward in our drive for national coverage was completed this week, and firms up the quick and aggressive franchise expansion plans that we has in place. We are pleased to have finished the submission and approval process so quickly. ” said Diane Baratta, CEO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc. "With the addition of California and New York, our network can now grow coast to coast and soon will reach approximately 148 million persons in 31 states. Our corporate franchising team looks forward to onboarding new owners across America," said Vincent Baratta, COO, Mobility City Holdings, Inc.
In 4 short years, Mobility City Holdings Inc has grown to over 50 locations along with new franchises coming on board. The company plans to build its network to over 200 territories in the next 4 years. Each territory has a showroom providing sales, rentals and repair services as well as technicians who make house calls in branded vans.
"We are driven by our owner's success and gratified to be able to help our customers get to the mailbox on their own, roll through the mall comfortably, and remain independent while enjoying a better quality of life," said Vincent Baratta. "Customer service with compassion and competence is our focus and a shared vision of all of our owners," said Diane Baratta.
About Mobility City
Mobility City Holdings, Inc. is the franchisor of Mobility City locations in 39 of the top MSA’s in the US.
One hundred percent woman owned, Mobility City uniquely offers repair, rental and sale services for mobility products including stair lifts, hospital beds, lift out chairs, wheelchairs, power chairs, and mobility scooters in 31 states.
With over 39 years of experience in the homecare equipment industry, the company’s Technicians are experts at delivering services on-site from mobile workshop on wheels. Mobility City also services senior communities, assisted livings, nursing homes, hospitals, and the physically impaired at home.
Mobility City headquarters are located at 1200 Yamato Rd, Ste A9, Boca Raton, FL 33431. For more information about Mobility City, please visit www.mobilitycity.com.
