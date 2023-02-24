Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tajani

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Italy Antonio Tajani in New York. They discussed shared efforts to aid Ukraine’s self-defense and support the Ukrainian people amid Russia’s aggression. The Secretary thanked Italy for its leadership on providing a range of assistance to Ukraine, including hosting more than 173,000 Ukrainian refugees. They discussed challenges posed by the PRC, and the Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Italy’s contributions to peace and security in Africa and the Mediterranean.