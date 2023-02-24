FDA Identified Interpretive Criteria
|
Minimum Inhibitory Concentration
|
Disk Diffusion
|
Pathogen
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
S
|
I
|
R
|
Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible isolates)
|
M-100 standard is recognized
|
Streptococcus pneumoniae
|
M-100 standard is recognized
|
Haemophilus influenzae
|
M-100 standard is recognized
S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant
For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 20 mcg lefamulin.
Note: The current absence of resistant isolates precludes defining any results other than "Susceptible". Isolates yielding MIC results other than “Susceptible” should be submitted to a reference laboratory for further testing.