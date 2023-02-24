FDA Identified Interpretive Criteria

Minimum Inhibitory Concentration

(mcg/mL) Disk Diffusion

(zone diameter in mm) Pathogen S I R S I R Staphylococcus aureus (methicillin-susceptible isolates) M-100 standard is recognized Streptococcus pneumoniae M-100 standard is recognized Haemophilus influenzae M-100 standard is recognized

S = Susceptible; I = Intermediate; R = Resistant

For disk diffusion, use paper disks impregnated with 20 mcg lefamulin.

Note: The current absence of resistant isolates precludes defining any results other than "Susceptible". Isolates yielding MIC results other than “Susceptible” should be submitted to a reference laboratory for further testing.