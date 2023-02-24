Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modular Mini Golf for Home Use (PBT-266)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to create a custom mini-golf course at home," said an inventor, from Cottonwood, Ariz., "so I invented the MODULAR MINI GOLF. My design would offer a realistic alternative to conventional mini golf sets."

The patent-pending invention provides a realistic means of replicating a miniature golf course on home property. In doing so, it enhances fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition and it could promote social interaction. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for individuals of all ages. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PBT-266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

