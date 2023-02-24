InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Gym Chair (OCM-1566)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work as a caregiver for elderly people with mobility issues and thought there should be an exercise device to help them workout and move their bodies in a safe and easy manner," said an inventor, from Santa Ana, Calif., "so I invented the MIGHTY SENIOR TOTAL GYM. My design allows you to stretch the arms and workout the lower body without fear of falling."

The patent-pending invention provides a means of improving mobility for individuals who require assistance. In doing so, it enables the user to stretch and move their muscles without injuring themselves. As a result, it can be used to safely exercise the upper and lower body and it enhances safety, comfort and support. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use therefore it is ideal for elderly people, those with limited mobility, nursing homes, hospitals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

