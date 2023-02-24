Continued Support for Ukraine to Withstand Russia’s Assaults

The United States continues to support Ukraine amid Russia’s brutal, unprovoked war. Today, in coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Department of the Treasury, we are announcing over $10 billion in assistance, including budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine and additional energy assistance to support Ukrainians suffering from Russia’s attacks.

This week, as a result of the bipartisan support of Congress, the United States began disbursing $9.9 billion in additional budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine. This grant financing is being disbursed via the World Bank’s Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) mechanism on a reimbursement basis once expenses have been verified. These funds are crucial to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia and ensures the Ukrainian government can continue to meet the critical needs of its citizens, including healthcare, education, and emergency services. Continued U.S. economic assistance has helped rally other international donors, including 2023 commitments from the European Commission, Japan, Canada, and the United Kingdom, to provide Ukraine with needed economic assistance.

As Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukrainian civilian and critical energy infrastructure, we are also working with Congress to provide additional energy assistance to Ukraine, a $250 million contribution that will enable us to address immediate needs, including critical power grid equipment. These funds will help keep schools open, power generators for hospitals running, and keep homes and shelters across Ukraine warm. This assistance builds on the $270 million the United States has already committed to bolster Ukraine’s energy security over the last year. This support will help Ukraine meet its immediate energy security needs and transform its energy sector to be more secure, resilient, sustainable, and decentralized.

The United States remains committed to working with our Allies and partners to support the people of Ukraine, and their efforts to build a thriving, safe, democratic, and free future.