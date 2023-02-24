Saugeye Fishing in Virginia

Saugeye, Sander canadensis x vitreus, are a hybrid fish created by crossing a female walleye with a male sauger. In this video we take you behind the scenes to learn about how the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources produces these unique fish. Additionally, we will highlight the benefits of saugeye from a management perspective and why we are stocking them in select waters across the central and eastern portions of the state. Tactics and techniques for catching saugeye are similar to those utilized in walleye fishing scenarios. We break down the various approaches from artificial lures to live bait and how to approach rivers or lakes when pursuing these toothy fish.