Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,592 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,193 in the last 365 days.

Saugeye Fishing in Virginia

Saugeye, Sander canadensis x vitreus, are a hybrid fish created by crossing a female walleye with a male sauger. In this video we take you behind the scenes to learn about how the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources produces these unique fish. Additionally, we will highlight the benefits of saugeye from a management perspective and why we are stocking them in select waters across the central and eastern portions of the state. Tactics and techniques for catching saugeye are similar to those utilized in walleye fishing scenarios. We break down the various approaches from artificial lures to live bait and how to approach rivers or lakes when pursuing these toothy fish.

You just read:

Saugeye Fishing in Virginia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more