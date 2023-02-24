PWMG CEO, MICHAEL BATTALINI ANNOUNCES PLANS TO MOVE HEADQUARTERS
SEWICKLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pittsburgh Wealth Management Group CEO, Michael Battalini announced today that he plans to relocate headquarters to Sewickley, Pennsylvania, as he repositions the company for growth in new markets, recruits new talent and strengthens innovative partnerships with leading financial institutions.
The company has expanded its presence in the Pittsburgh area with offices now in Sewickley, Cranberry, Monroeville, Southpointe and Downtown Pittsburgh.
Battalini is a sought-after retirement planning expert and host of the popular weekly radio show: The Safe Money - Retirement and Income Radio Show.
The popular weekly radio shows airs on these Pittsburgh Stations:
WJAS 1320 Am Sundays at 10:00am-11:00Am
WPIT 96.5 Fm Saturdays 11:00AM-12:00PM
WORD 101.5 Fm Saturdays 11:30am-12:30pm
WBUT 1050 AM - Saturdays 9am to 10am
WISR 680 Am Sundays 9am-10am
