SoCal Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® Celebrates Grand Opening at Del Amo Fashion Center
The Healthy Hawaiian Poke QSR marked its launch with the event which was held on February 18th.
Uncle Sharkii is about diversity and inclusivity and embraces the fact that it really seeks like-minded entrepreneurs looking to step into small business ownership.”TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of local poke enthusiasts turned out for the Grand Opening launch for Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California on Saturday. The location, owned by husband-wife duo Emmanuel Avila and Jiyoung Lee of Shark Attack, LLC, is the very first of the healthy Hawaiian poke bar to land in the Los Angeles market within SoCal.
“We are thrilled to see the community rally around Uncle Sharkii as we get started here in Torrance,” stated Avila. “It’s been an amazing experience working with the corporate team and our grand opening went so smoothly.”
The first 50 customers received a free Uncle Sharkii tote bag. All customers enjoyed BOGO (buy one, get one free) offer on Uncle Sharkii’s Signature Hawaiian™ Poke Bowls for the entire day of the event.
“I am so happy to kick start rewarding our customers for their loyalty right away,” stated Lee. “We are honored that they chose us to dine with us that day and we hope to be the #1 choice for poke throughout our community.”
Avila and Lee have also just announced that their second Uncle Sharkii location is scheduled for opening in spring or early summer of this year. The new location will be located at 4211 Camino De La Plaza Suite 158E, San Diego, CA 92173, which is within the Las Americas Premium Outlets®, a Simon Center.
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® is committed to be the top franchise for entrepreneurs who are new to business ownership. The brand is also committed to welcoming franchisees of all ethnicities, backgrounds, and races, which is reflected within its current list of franchise owners.
“We have franchisees from all walks of life, backgrounds, and cultures. This includes those who identify themselves as Filipino, Chinese, African, Portuguese, Laotian, Brazilian, Korean, Mexican, White, and Mien Americans,” said Raymond Reyes, who is the COO and co-founder of the brand. “Like America, we are a melting pot of like minded folks seeking to step into business ownership regardless of our ethnic or cultural upbringings.”
Avila and Lee are both minority small business owners. Avila, a Mexican American originally from El Centro, California, first gravitated towards the brand due to its family-first approach, people-focused philosophy, and hands-on guidance from the corporate team, according to a press release from last year. Lee, a Korean American, was drawn to ownership with Uncle Sharkii thanks to its focus on inclusivity, family, and healthy food.
“Uncle Sharkii is about diversity and inclusivity and embraces the fact that it really seeks like-minded entrepreneurs looking to step into small business ownership,” stated Fen Reyes, CEO and co-founder of Uncle Sharkii.
More territories are still available throughout the nation. Uncle Sharkii offers flexible model options and prides itself on site adaptability. All franchisees gain a suite of the latest marketing techniques, proven to get their location in front of their customers’ eyes quickly.
Key vendor connections and quantity discounts are more perks for ownership. Franchise owners do not need to have any past business experience, according to the brand’s franchise website. All franchisees experience an in-depth training program, intentional coaching from the corporate team, and ongoing support throughout the life of the franchise.
Visit www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com to learn more.
ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR®
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® (www.unclesharkii.com) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature Hawaiian™Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the founders’ daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The founders coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana “family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go — Poke Bowls Made Simple™.
Uncle Sharkii stands firm as one of the only national poke brands to be curated by a local born and raised founder who grew up eating, breathing, and living all the paradisiacal essence that Hawai’i represents. Poke originated from Hawai’i as a snack for fishermen.
Currently, Uncle Sharkii has open locations in the heart of Hawaii, California, Utah, and Texas with signed locations in Arizona & Nevada. The brand touts itself as one of the fastest growing quick service restaurants serving Hawaiian poke today. With low startup costs, quicker return on investment, comprehensive training, a simple menu, and a sense of community, Uncle Sharkii aims to revolutionize the Hawaiian poke industry from inspiration to reality.
The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at www.unclesharkiipokebarfranchise.com. Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.
