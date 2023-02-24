SoCal Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® Celebrates Grand Opening at Del Amo Fashion Center

Emmanuel Avila and Jiyoung Lee pose in front of their new Torrance-based Uncle Sharkii location.

The Healthy Hawaiian Poke QSR marked its launch with the event which was held on February 18th.

Uncle Sharkii is about diversity and inclusivity and embraces the fact that it really seeks like-minded entrepreneurs looking to step into small business ownership.” — Fen Reyes, CEO and co-founder of Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar