ABetter Design Company Scores with Bank-A-Ball Trick Shot Basketball
The world’s most advanced portable indoor basketball structure for creating clever basketball trick shots
We’re revolutionizing the trick shot possibilities with a whole new angle(s). Kids can get ultra creative with the adjustable backboard and rim. The fun is only limited by a players’ imagination.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bank-A-Ball, the world’s most advanced portable indoor basketball structure for creating clever trick shots, debuts at retail nationwide this month, it was announced today by ABetter Design Company, LLC.
— David Beker, inventor of Bank-A-Ball
Bank-A-Ball ($39.99 for ages 4+) is the new adjustable angle basketball backboard and rim that hooks atop a standard-sized door to turn any room into an indoor trick shot playground.
David Beker, inventor of Bank-A-Ball, said, “We’re revolutionizing the trick shot possibilities with a whole new angle(s). Kids and teens can get ultra creative with the adjustable Bank-A-Ball backboard and rim. The fun is only limited by a players’ imagination. Think it. Shoot it. Bank it. Score it.”
Bank-A-Ball product is a sturdy, 6-position segmented plastic/polycarbonate backboard with a 7-position spring-loaded coated steel tilt-adjustable rim. It comes with a 4” indoor-safe foam basketball and net.
The easy setup of Bank-A-Ball makes it easy for a home or away game, when you take it with you to a friend’s house. Once it’s hooked to the top of the door, the room becomes the perfect arena for rec play, shooting drills and, most importantly, trick shot creation. Bank-A-Ball is great for long distance shooting contests, jump shots, scoop shots, finger rolls, and, of course, bank shot scoring.
The story of Bank-A-Ball:
David Beker, 53, grew up as a major sports fan in Minneapolis, MN. Emulating the play of his favorite players from his hometown teams, particularly the local Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins, Vikings, and Wild, David would try to reenact the daily highlights and spectacular shots, runs, passes and catches. His favorite was basketball. However, being in the cold Midwest U.S., oftentimes playing ball was limited and had to occur indoors. As a result, trick shots became a constant creation for David and his friends. Now, decades later and with six kids of his own, David rekindled some of his fondest childhood sports activities and created a way to add trick shot creation to any living room, bedroom or playroom. “I always felt that bank shots allow for a margin of error to pull off the most spectacular shots. With some math skill and engineering prowess, I discovered that there are even more spectacular options if there were multiple back board and rim angles that allow for unlimited creativity.” Playing Bank-A-Ball and creating new trick shots has since become an everyday occurrence for David and the Beker kids, and now it’s on its way to “home” arenas everywhere.
About ABetter Design Company:
The mission of ABetter Design Company is to create, manufacture and market original, new products for active play. The premiere product is the company’s Bank-A-Ball indoor basketball set which demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovative, action-oriented products for children and teens. For more information, visit www.bankaball.com, post your trick shots and tag us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Bank-A Ball™ is a product of ABetter Design Company LLC
™2023 ABetter Design Company LLC, (Efrat, Israel). All Rights Reserved
Greg Walsh
Bank-A-Ball
+1 203-292-6280
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
TikTok