Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) Investors of Investigation

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. ("Charles River" or "the Company") CRL. Charles River investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/crl.

The investigation concerns whether Charles River violated federal securities laws.

On February 22, 2023, Charles River disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice regarding an investigation of the Company's allegedly illegal transport of primates for research purposes. Charles River stated that it would voluntarily stop importing primates from Cambodia and acknowledged that the investigations and its suspension of imports would negatively impact its business. On this news, Charles River's stock price fell $24.51 per share, or 10.06%, to close at $219.09 per share on February 22, 2023.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Charles River shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/crl. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230224005100/en/

