Wildlife Commission to Host Forums Regarding Western Deer Hunting Season Zone

RALEIGH, N.C. (February 24, 2023) – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced it will host two forums in western North Carolina on March 14 and 15 regarding the western deer hunting season and a potential shift in the season structure.

At the forums in Cherokee and McDowell counties, Commission staff will provide a presentation on the current structure of the western deer season zone and how it relates to deer management objectives, followed by a proposal for a shift in season structure that could address these objectives. Attendees will also have an opportunity to provide input during the forum as well as discuss topics with Commission staff afterward.

Both forums, see date and locations below, will be held from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. and doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

March 14: Tri County Community College, 21 Campus Circle Crisp Building, Murphy, NC 28906

March 15: McDowell Technical Community College, 54 College Dr, Marion, NC 28752

 

