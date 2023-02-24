Top Ahwatukee, Phoenix Detailing Service Now Available For All

/EIN News/ -- Phoenix, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix, Arizona -

AZ based D.I. Auto Care is offering Phoenix car owners an opportunity to have their vehicle detailed by one of the top names in the industry. D.I. Auto Care’s services are comprehensive, able to return virtually any car’s appearance to its former glory once work is complete. More information can be found here: Detailing Ahwatukee Phoenix.

One of the most convenient aspects of the company’s services is the fact that the team can visit a customer at their home or even place of work to detail the vehicle in question. Where a customer would previously have no choice but to visit the company’s premises and wait while their car was being serviced (or come back later), they can now ask D.I. Auto Care to pay them a visit — with no reduction in quality.

Further, the company has long made affordability a priority, and this has not changed despite the challenges posed by recent years. D.I. Auto Care continues to provide customers an extremely affordable service, and the company has not compromised on any other aspect either. For instance, the team still uses the same high quality products and materials on every job, ensuring a superb result every time.

The company has received favorable feedback from the vast majority of their customers, with many citing the team’s attention to detail, transparent pricing and courteous conduct. Above all, the company is praised for their ability to transform a vehicle completely, bringing it out from under years’ worth of dust, muck and so on to shine in the sun once more.

As Chris A. shares in a review, “I had Paul come out to detail my wife’s Honda Pilot for our anniversary. Considering we have 3 kids and a dog that we took on a cross country trip in this vehicle to say it needed some TLC is an understatement. The difference in before and after was amazing. My wife was thrilled and there was an amazing amount of work that was put into it. I would recommend DI auto detailing to anyone looking for quality work and attention to detail. I will be using them again.” See more here: Detailing Near Me Ahwatukee Phoenix.

Some customers report using the company’s services to ensure their vehicle looks its best when it is being sold. The better a car looks, the more likely it would be to catch (and hold) a buyer’s interest, so owners will often make the small investment required to ensure it looks as appealing as possible. John K. explains in his review, “I was selling my car, so I needed to get it detailed to get the most money out of it. I found Paul online, and he had great reviews so I gave him a call. He arrived on time, and the car looked better than brand new. I posted the car with pictures on CL, and the car was gone by that afternoon. Truly amazing work. Thanks, Paul, great job.”

Whatever a customer’s reasons for getting their car detailed, the company is more than happy to tackle a job with their customary enthusiasm. In addition to improving the car’s appearance and raising its resale value, regular detailing can protect its paint and minimize the need for expensive repairs that otherwise would be needed as time went on. A detailing is far more involved than a simple wash, and tending to a car’s interior and exterior can stop the buildup of rust on certain components, halt decay caused by foreign matter, extract and eliminate any odors or pollutants and more. The company points out that some drivers may appreciate how a detailing makes their trips safer simply by ensuring windows, mirrors, headlights, tail lights and so on are clean.

D.I. Auto Care can be reached by phone or email, and customers are welcome to look up the company’s official website if they wish to take a look at the services on offer. D.I. Auto Care can be found on several social media platforms as well. Learn more here: Car Detailing Near Me.

