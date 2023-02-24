St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus Celebrates 100 Years of Exhilarating Performances

/EIN News/ -- Saint Paul, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Paul, Minnesota -

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the circus, making it one of the longest continuously running events in the circus world.

Now for a century, the St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus has entertained audiences with its brand of awe-inspiring aerial performances, gravity-defying acrobatics, and death-defying stunts—a testament to the dedication, creativity, and skill of its circus performers.

With a history founded on philanthropy and community service, the circus has been an ongoing part of the Twin Cities, Minnesota tradition since 1923. It was first established by Osman Shriners, a Masonic organization dedicated to humanitarian causes. In this year, Osman Shriners held their first-ever St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus and proved the concept as an immediate success. Over the years, the circus has evolved in size and scope, but has remained an essential fundraiser for Osman Shriners, and a timeless tradition for thousands of families throughout Minnesota.

The circus quickly became a popular family-friendly attraction, drawing large crowds with its thrilling performances and exciting acts. The early shows featured acrobats, clowns, animals, and aerial acts, involving performers soaring through the air on ropes and trapezes. This variety of unique and exhilarating acts brought tremendous excitement to the show and drew amazing crowds, establishing the circus as a world-class entertainment event, right in the metropolitan heart of Minnesota. Over the years, the circus has evolved to include more new and innovative acts, matching and often surpassing other contemporary Big Top events.

This year, the Osman Shrine Circus will be celebrating its 100th anniversary with a series of exciting performances that will surely thrill audiences of all ages. The circus will feature a variety of traditional and new acts, including trapeze artists, aerialists, clowns, contortionists, and a special appearance by the famous Osman Shrine Clowns. The circus will also showcase several other amazing performers, including trained animals, dancers, and other entertainers. Known also for its commitment to safety and animal welfare, Osman Shrine Circus ensures that all of its animal training practices and acts are performed in a contemporary, humane and responsible manner.

In addition to its impressive lineup of acts, the St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus is also known for its vibrant atmosphere and family-friendly environment. This event is a great place for families to come together and enjoy a fun day out. “The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus is one of the true gems of Minnesota,” said a representative from Osman Shriners. "Whether you're a lifelong fan or a newcomer to the world of circuses, the St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus is an experience you won't want to miss."

Osman Shrine Circus 2023 will hold ten shows at the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, from 23 Mar to 26 Mar. Showtimes will be as follows: 23 Mar (Thursday) 10.30 am and 7.00 pm; 24 Mar (Friday) 10.00 am, 2.30 pm, and 7.30 pm; 25 Mar (Saturday) 10.00 am, 2.30 pm, and 7.30 pm; 26 Mar (Sunday) 10.30 am, 3.00 pm.

For more information on the Osman Shrine Circus and its upcoming performances, visit the circus's official website at https://osmancircus.com/.

About the Osman Shrine Circus:

The St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus has graced the Twin Cities, Minnesota landscape for 100 years, bringing joy to adults and children alike. Its century-old legacy is an essential part of the Twin Cities tradition and few Minnesotans can claim to have never gone to the circus.

The circus creates joy through various acts in its presentation, such as horses, elephants, camels, cats, and dogs. They also have real artists in the form of acrobats, aerialists, and clowns, who astound and stun the crowds with exhilarating performances. Established in 1923, the Osman Shrine Circus has grown a devoted following, with generations of Twin Cities families visiting every year.

St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus

Darrin Johnson, Circus Manager

651-452-5662

darrin@osmancircus.com

2750 Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan, MN 55121, USA

