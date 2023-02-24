Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,160 in the last 365 days.

Dividend Distribution Proposal

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), February 24, 2023 - Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors intends to recommend to the Company’s shareholders a dividend distribution to the holders of common shares of Euro 1.810 per common share, implying an increase of 33% compared to the prior year and corresponding to a total distribution of approximately Euro 329 million.

The distribution will be subject to its approval by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which is scheduled to be held on April 14, 2023.

If shareholders approve the proposed dividend distribution, the ex-date is expected to be April 24, 2023, the record date April 25, 2023 on both EXM and NYSE and the payment date May 5, 2023.

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

Dividend Distribution Proposal

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more