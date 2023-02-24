Mammography Systems Market Is Projected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2030 | Allied Market Research

The global mammography systems market is projected to reach $4,718.5 million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mammography systems are medical imaging devices used for the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. These systems use low-dose X-rays to produce images of the breast tissue, which are then examined by radiologists for abnormalities such as masses or calcifications. There are two main types of mammography systems: film-screen mammography and digital mammography. Film-screen mammography uses X-ray film to produce images, while digital mammography uses digital detectors to convert X-rays into digital images. Digital mammography has several advantages over film-screen mammography, including better image quality, faster image acquisition, and the ability to manipulate and enhance images for more accurate interpretation. The global mammography systems market size was valued at $2,246.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,718.5 million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

There are also two types of digital mammography systems: full-field digital mammography (FFDM) and digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT). FFDM produces two-dimensional digital images of the breast, while DBT produces three-dimensional images that allow for more detailed examination of breast tissue. DBT has been shown to improve breast cancer detection rates and reduce the need for additional imaging studies.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd,

Fujifilm Holding Corporation,

General Electric Company,

Hologic Inc,

Konica Milota Inc,

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare),

Metaltronica SPA,

Planmeca OY,

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft,

Toshiba Corporation

In addition to traditional mammography systems, there are also other advanced imaging technologies used for breast cancer detection, such as breast MRI and molecular breast imaging (MBI). These technologies are typically used in conjunction with mammography for patients with a high risk of breast cancer or for those with dense breast tissue that may be more difficult to examine with mammography alone. Overall, mammography systems are critical tools in the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer, and continued research and technological advancements in this area will likely lead to improved outcomes for patients.

The Mammography Systems Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Mammography Systems Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

