Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,560 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,101 in the last 365 days.

Treasury Invests MAD 34.32Bln in Cash Surpluses

Treasury Invests MAD 34.32Bln in Cash Surpluses

MOROCCO, February 24 - The Treasury and External Finance Directorate (DTFE) launched, on Thursday, four cash surplus investment operations worth 34.325 billion dirhams.

The first investment, with a seven-day repo, is for 27 billion dirhams at a weighted average rate of 2.40%, said the DTFE in a statement.

The second placement, also with repo, is for 4.9 billion dirhams over four days at a weighted average rate of 2.13%, while the third is for 1.5 billion dirhams over one day at a weighted average rate of 2.02%.

Subscribed in blank on one day, the fourth placement concerns MAD 925 million at a weighted average rate of 2.50%.

MAP: 24 February 2023

You just read:

Treasury Invests MAD 34.32Bln in Cash Surpluses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more