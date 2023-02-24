Treasury Invests MAD 34.32Bln in Cash Surpluses

MOROCCO, February 24 - The Treasury and External Finance Directorate (DTFE) launched, on Thursday, four cash surplus investment operations worth 34.325 billion dirhams.

The first investment, with a seven-day repo, is for 27 billion dirhams at a weighted average rate of 2.40%, said the DTFE in a statement.

The second placement, also with repo, is for 4.9 billion dirhams over four days at a weighted average rate of 2.13%, while the third is for 1.5 billion dirhams over one day at a weighted average rate of 2.02%.

Subscribed in blank on one day, the fourth placement concerns MAD 925 million at a weighted average rate of 2.50%.

MAP: 24 February 2023