Streamlining Blood Management: Role of Blood Bank Information Systems in Ensuring Safe and Efficient Blood Supply Chains

Blood Bank Information Systems Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 -

The global Blood Bank Information Systems Market generated $557.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit $1.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Blood Bank Information Systems (BBIS) are specialized software systems used by blood banks and other medical organizations to manage their blood inventory and transfusion processes. BBIS help to streamline the process of collecting, processing, testing, storing, and distributing blood products.

𝐁𝐁𝐈𝐒 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫:

Donor Management: This module handles the donor registration, screening, and donation process, including scheduling appointments and managing donor records.

Inventory Management: This module manages the inventory of blood products, including tracking blood type, expiration dates, and storage locations. It helps ensure that the blood supply is sufficient and that expired or damaged products are removed from inventory.

Testing and Processing: This module manages the testing and processing of blood products to ensure their safety and efficacy. It includes modules for testing blood for infectious diseases, component preparation, and quality control.

Transfusion Management: This module tracks the transfusion process, including patient information, transfusion orders, and transfusion records. It helps ensure that the right blood product is given to the right patient at the right time.

Reporting and Analytics: This module generates reports on blood bank operations, including inventory levels, donor trends, and transfusion records. It provides insights into the blood bank's operations and helps identify areas for improvement.

BBIS systems are critical in maintaining a safe and reliable blood supply, as they help ensure that all blood products are properly collected, tested, and distributed. These systems can also improve the efficiency of blood bank operations, reduce errors, and improve patient outcomes.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global blood bank information systems market. Blood banks, blood centers, and the government were compelled to adopt new policies to adapt to a decreased blood supply as well as to protect the donors from COVID-19 infection.

These policies can be seen distinctly in patient blood management and blood bank operations.

Blood banks also faced issues with developing policies and procedures for a nontraditional therapy.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global blood bank information systems market based on type, application type, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 (𝐁𝐁𝐈𝐒) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

Product Type:

Standalone BBIS

Integrated BBIS

End-User:

Independent Blood Banks

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users (Research Institutes, Biotechnology, etc.)

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

The demand for BBIS is increasing due to the growing need for blood and blood products, rising awareness about the importance of blood donation, and the need for efficient management of blood bank operations. The market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by advancements in technology, increasing adoption of automation and digitalization in healthcare, and growing investments in the healthcare sector.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA, Haemonetics Corporation, hemosoft it & training services inc., Integrated Medical Systems, it synergistics, Roper Technologies, Inc., scc soft computer, WellSky.

