Aircraft Lighting Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

The "Aircraft Lighting Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “Aircraft Lighting Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” the Aircraft Lighting market is projected to grow from US$ 1.72 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.36 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028.

Aircraft lighting system plays a vital role in the overall functioning of aircraft, and it also adds aesthetics to the design of the aircraft. Lighting has a significant impact on the cabin environment, and it enhances the interior of the aircraft. There is continuous development in improving the overall look and design of interior and exterior lighting systems for airplanes. Airline companies are more inclined toward installing LED lighting instead of conventional incandescent, halogen, and fluorescent tube systems considering the overall savings in aircraft maintenance. Technological developments are essential for continuously driving the market as the demand for lights migrates from incandescent to LED lights and other modern-day solutions. Thus, manufacturers in the aircraft lighting market are focused on developing novel systems that facilitate easy installation, longer life that provides lower maintenance, and light weight savings for the aircraft.

Significant Growth in Aircraft Production to Provide Growth Opportunities for Aircraft Lighting Market During 2022–2028

The aircraft manufacturing industry has the presence of large number well-established companies across the globe. Hence, the bargaining power of buyers in the aircraft lighting market is high at present. However, the bargaining power of buyers is estimated to reduce to a moderate level in the coming years. Aircraft manufacturers such as Airbus, Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Bombardier,Dassault, and Textron Systems compete to provide customers with the best products. Owing to this, aircraft manufacturing companies switch aircraft component contractors over a period to enhance the systems. Due to the presence of large number of aircraft manufacturers in the industry, the demand for aircraft lighting is increasing rapidly. As a result, aircraft manufacturers award the aircraft lighting manufacturers with a minimum amount of contract. In addition, the growing aircraft production is increasing the global aircraft fleet, demanding advancements in aircraft design and lighting requirements to enhance the aircraft’s operational efficiency and passenger air travel experience. For instance, Boeing delivered 157, 340, and 363 commercial aircraft globally in 2020, 2021, and till October 2022, respectively. This shows that the rise in the number of aircraft products is driving the aircraft lighting market.

The aircraft lighting system market is experiencing a steep demand in terms of procurement among various commercial airlines and defense forces. Attributing to the enormous demand for technologically advanced aircraft exterior and interior lighting solutions, the well-established airliners as well as defense forces across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America are pressurizing the lighting manufacturers to develop innovative and robust lights. In addition, airliners are encountering enormous demand from passengers related to mood lights to integrate their aircraft with advanced lighting solutions is further catalyzing the aircraft lighting market growth. Further, the demand for aircraft lighting for unmanned military aircraft models is also rising which is further bolstering the aircraft lighting market growth. For instance, in February 2021, the US Navy awarded a contract to Astronics Corporation for power distribution and exterior lighting systems to support their Boeing MQ-25 Unmanned Tanker aircraft. Similarly, the Indian Ministry of Defense signed a contract with Airbus Defence and Space, Spain, to acquire 56 C-295MW transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. Such developments are catalyzing the deployment of aircraft interior and exterior lighting solutions.

The key players operating in the aircraft lighting market include Honeywell International Inc, Cobham Plc, Safran, STG Aerospace Ltd, Collins Aerospace, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Astronics Corporation, Oxley Group, Talon Aerospace LLC, and Bruce Aerospace. The aircraft lighting market players are collaboratively working with different airline companies and aircraft OEMs to cater to their specific demands and remain competitive in the market.

- In January 2022, Collins Aerospace won a contract to become a long-term supplier of the next generation of lavatories for Boeing’s 737 aircraft family. This new lavatory system incorporates a modular design and customization opportunities for trim, finish, and lighting; touchless functionality; micro-LED lighting technology; and a centralized computing system that allows for enhancing the customers’ air travel experience.

- In April 2019, STG Aerospace, an aircraft cabin lighting company, won a major deal to supply its LED lighting system, liTeMood, to TAP Air Portugal. Under the contract, the company will supply its liTeMood for the retrofit of the airline’s Airbus A330 aircraft fleet

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft lighting market is bifurcated into fixed wing and rotary wing. The fixed wing segment is expected to dominate the aircraft lighting market in 2022 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rise in fixed wing aircraft production across different regions by aircraft OEMs such as Boeing and Airbus, which is generating new market opportunities for aircraft component manufacturers, including lighting system companies. According to Boeing and Airbus forecasts, more than 24,000 fixed wing commercial aircraft are expected to be delivered by the end of 2041, which is expected to create many opportunities for aircraft lighting market players during the forecast period.

