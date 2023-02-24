In Flight Catering Service Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast to 2028

The "In Flight Catering Service Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized & in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “In Flight Catering Service Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” the In Flight Catering Service market is projected to grow from US$ 9.60 billion in 2022 to US$ 16.31 billion by 2028; it is anticipated to grow at aCAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.

The aviation sector across the world has experienced significant demand for food and beverages for its on-board in the long haul, medium haul, and short haul flights. The demand for in flight catering services is growing from all classes, namely economy, premium economy, business, and first class. Business class and first class tickets are costlier than economy and premium economy classes. The passengers in business class and first class have the advantage of opting for enhanced services. In recent years, several airlines have introduced just-in-time-production and dine on demand services for first class and business class. Etihad Airways, Singapore Airlines, American Airlines, and Austrian Airlines are a few airlines that have introduced impressive on-board dinning and catering services for business class and first-class passengers.

Owing to the increasing number of passengers traveling in premium economy classes in any airline, the introduction of just-in-time-production and dine on demand services to the premium economy class passengers will offer a prominent future for the in flight catering service market. The introduction of these services to the economy and premium economy classes of any airlines would positively impact customer attraction and would facilitate the airlines to earn substantial revenue from premium economy class passengers. Additionally, dine on demand allows the passengers to customize their foods, which would reflect a positive impression on the airlines services, thereby, increasing the market share of the airline. Thus, ‘dine on demand’ services for premium economy class passengers is a potential opportunity for the airlines to increase their revenue generation stream, thereby contributing to the in flight catering service market growth.

Increasing Number Low-Cost Carrier Fleet to Provide Growth Opportunities for In Flight Catering Service Market During 2022–2028

In the global aviation industry, low cost carriers are gaining immense importance. The robust business models with respect to ticketing, airport services, on-board services, and others are facilitating the low cost carriers to attract passengers from all classes of society. The carriers, especially in developing regions across the world, are continuously enhancing their facilities and services for every class, including economy, premium economy, and business class. The peer low cost carriers across the world compete among themselves on the basis of food & beverage quality, catering service, and price. The passengers across the world are increasingly inclining toward hygienic food at an affordable price, which is driving the trend of in-flight catering services in low cost carriers. The surging passenger traffic in low cost carriers is pressurizing theLCCs to partner with top-class hotels and chefs to offer hygienic food and beverages to their passengers. Additionally, several low cost carriers are introducing long haul flights, which is also facilitating the airlines to introduce better quality food. The global aviation sector is experiencing cost pressure, which is leading several full service airlines to drop in-flight catering services on their short haul and medium haul flights owing to the high price of catering. As a result, low cost carriers are reporting high passenger count. Therefore, the demand for in-flight catering services on short haul and medium haul flights of low cost carriers is impressive. Owing to all these factors, the global in flight catering service market will witness steep growth through low cost carriers in the coming years.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Emirates Flight Catering, SATS Ltd., Gategroup, Newrest Group, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Flying Food Group LLC, Saudi Airlines Catering, ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd., and Egyptair In-flight Services are a few key in flight catering service market players operating across the globe.

The in flight catering service market players operating across the globe are developing advanced and efficient products.

- In March 2022, Newrest started offering its in flight catering services with Air Transat across Europe.

- In November 2022, China Airlines announced the introduction of plant-based foods in its in flight catering services.

The global in flight catering service market size is segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market is well established in European countries, followed by North American countries and Asian countries. The rising number of passengers in European countries is demanding a high number of aircraft. The increasing procurement of aircraft is influencing the airlines to offer outsourced or in-house catering service providers to introduce their full meals and snacks on the newer fleets This is catalyzing the demand for in-flight catering services in Europe. A similar trend is also observed in North American countries. In addition, the population of North America has higher disposable income, which enables them to invest in luxuries. Thus, air travelers in the US, Canada, and Mexico invest substantial amounts in on-board catering while traveling.

