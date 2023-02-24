JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "ICAV") wish to announce that an extraordinary general meeting of the ICAV to discuss proposed changes to the Instrument of Incorporation will be held at 200 Capital Dock, 79 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, Ireland on 20 March 2023 at 12:00 p.m. (Irish time).



It is proposed to include wording in the Instrument of Incorporation to expressly provide for the ability of the ICAV to reorganise share classes by means of a division, consolidation or split of shares. If the proposed changes are approved by Shareholders, and the Directors determine it is in the best interests of Shareholders to effect a share division, consolidation or split, Shareholders will be given advance notice of such reorganisation. There are no changes to Shareholder voting rights as set out in the Instrument of Incorporation. In addition, some other general, minor updates to the Instrument of Incorporation have been proposed.

To view the full document including the options available to Shareholders, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.

https://am.jpmorgan.com/gb/en/asset-management/adv/funds/funds-news-and-announcements/

Enquiries:

JPMorgan

Connie MacCurrach

07809830116

