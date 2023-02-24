Calcium Pantothenate Market to Surpass US$ 361.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
Burlingame, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global calcium pantothenate market is estimated to be valued at US$ 258.4 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Calcium Pantothenate Market:
The demand for pantothenic acid is growing rapidly due to growing usage of pantothenic acid in the various applications. In addition to playing a role in the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates for energy, vitamin B5 is critical to the manufacturing of red blood cells, as well as sex and stress-related hormones produced in the adrenal glands, small glands that sit atop the kidneys. Vitamin B5 is also important in maintaining a healthy digestive tract, and it helps the body use other vitamins, particularly B2 (also called riboflavin).
Calcium Pantothenate Market Report Coverage
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Base Year:
|2021
|Market Size in 2022:
|US$ 258.4 Mn
|Historical Data for:
|2017 to 2020
|Forecast Period:
|2022 to 2030
|Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR:
|4.3%
|2030 Value Projection:
|US$ 361.7 Mn
|Geographies covered:
|
|Segments covered:
|
|Companies covered:
|Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yifan Pharmaceutical, Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Caesar & Loretz GmbH (CAELO), Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, DSM, BASF, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Avnochem Limited, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG.
|Growth Drivers:
|
|Restraints & Challenges:
|
Key Market Takeaways:
The global calcium pantothenate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as expansion, joint venture, collaboration, strategic alliances, new product launches, and others to increase their global reach and business operations. For instance, on July 27, 2021, Koninklijke DSM N.V, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, acquired Midori USA, Inc. (Midori), a biotechnology start-up with a novel precision platform developing breakthrough targeted eubiotics that improve the health and environmental impact of animals. DSM already owns 38.5% of the shares of Midori and has acquired the remaining 61.5% for a consideration of US$ 63 Million.
Among grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased research and development activities by the key players in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques Trenker, pharmaceutical company, is carrying out the research on their medicinal supplement namely Alline proMEN which contains calcium pantothenate and reduces hair loss in men's above age group 35. The study has passed the phase I clinical trial and is currently in phase II.
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global calcium pantothenate market include Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yifan Pharmaceutical, Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Caesar & Loretz GmbH (CAELO), Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, DSM, BASF, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Avnochem Limited, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG.
Market Segmentation:
-
Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Grade:
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Food Grade
- Feed Grade
- Cosmetic Grade
-
Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Form:
- Liquid
- Powder
- Capsule
- Tablets
-
Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By End User:
- Pharmaceutical
- Nutraceutical and Animal Feed
- Food and Beverages
- Cosmetics and Personal Care
- Others (Agro-based companies, etc.)
-
Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Sales Channel:
- Retailers
- Wholesalers
- Online Retailers
-
Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- By Country
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- By Country
- Europe
- By Country
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- By Country
- Asia Pacific
- By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- By Country
- Middle East
- By Country
- GCC
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- By Country
- Africa
- By Region/Country
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- By Region/Country
