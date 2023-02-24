Global Packaging Machinery market to be valued at USD 59.82 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.95%: Bonafide Research

The growth of the packaging machinery market is driven by a combination of factors, including increasing demand for packaged products, technological advancements, sustainability, growing industries, and regulations and safety standards

With the growth of e-commerce and changing consumer preferences, the demand for packaged products has increased significantly. This has driven the need for packaging machinery that can efficiently and effectively package products. The packaging machinery industry has seen significant advancements in automation and technology, which have improved the speed, efficiency, and accuracy of packaging processes. Increased emphasis on sustainable packaging materials and practices has driven the demand for packaging machinery that can handle eco-friendly materials and reduce waste. Several industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics, are growing rapidly and require advanced packaging machinery to meet demand. The strict regulations and safety standards for packaging products have further, driven the need for advanced packaging machinery that can ensure compliance and quality control both. Overall, while the packaging machinery industry offers many benefits, there are also restraints that can limit its growth, including high initial investment, complex installation and maintenance, limited flexibility, safety concerns, and environmental concerns.



Key Takeaways:

The Asia-Pacific region leads the Packaging Machinery market with a 42.50% share and is further to grow at a growth rate of 5.45%.

region leads the Packaging Machinery market with a 42.50% share and is further to grow at a growth rate of 5.45%. Form-fill-seal machinery & Filling machinery together make for nearly 60% share globally.

By end use, Food manufacturing occupies a revenue share of USD 15.58 Billion in 2021 and is expected to continue growing rapidly.

The United States Packaging Machinery market was valued at USD 4.03 Billion in 2021 and is a prominent country in the global market.

Tetra Laval International S.A., KHS Group, and Krones AG are the prominent companies in the Global Packaging Machinery Market with a 24.32% revenue share.

Packaging machinery is essential for industries because it plays a crucial role in improving efficiency, reducing labor costs, increasing productivity, and enhancing product safety and quality. Form Fill Seal (FFS) machines are used for packing a wide variety of products in food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The machines are designed to form a bag, fill it with the product, and then seal it all in one continuous process. FFS machines are the most commonly used packaging machinery with nearly 45% share because these machines can package products at a high rate of speed, making them a cost-effective solution for companies that need to package large quantities of products. Also, the packaging is not affected by external factors such as moisture, air, and dust, ensuring the product remains fresh and safe for consumption. A wide variety of products, such as dry goods, liquids, and powders, can be packaged and easily integrated into existing production lines, making them a convenient solution for companies with an established manufacturing process.

Filling and labeling machines are important for many industries because they can significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of the packaging process. These machines are used by all industry types to save costs of labor, improve efficiency, and maintain high standards of product quality and safety. Food & Beverages are the highest end-users of packaging machinery because they have high demands for their products and these machines provide for efficient and hygienic packaging solutions. The machines can be programmed to use only the necessary amount of packaging material, reducing waste and saving costs. They are designed to handle a wide variety of food and beverage products, sizes, and packaging materials, making them a flexible solution for food and beverage companies that produce a diverse range of products.

Pharmaceutical manufacturing requires packaging machinery that can provide a high level of precision, accuracy, and reliability to ensure the safety and efficacy of the final product. Packaging machinery is used for making cavities in a plastic sheet or film and fills with tablets or capsules. Machines are also used to fill liquids, powders, or tablets into bottles and also cap and seal the bottle. To fill sterile liquids or powders into glass or plastic vials, which are then sealed with stoppers or crimped aluminum seal. Pre-sterilized syringes are filled with liquid or powder drugs. Carton packaging from a flat sheet of cardboard and fill them with blister packs, bottles, or vials, for transportation. Labeling is done with barcodes, lot numbers, and other product information. Serialization and traceability systems track and trace pharmaceutical products throughout the supply chain to prevent counterfeiting, diversion, and other forms of illicit activity.

Asia-Pacific region's growth is due to major economies of the world like China, India & Japan, making advances in the packaging machinery market. China's rapid economic development and increase in living standards have created a significant demand for packaged food. The economic growth of urban China has led to the migration of rural Chinese populations to urban areas such as Shanghai and Beijing. The FFS machinery revenue of China was valued at USD 27.68 Billion, while labeling machines are to be in high demand over the forecast period. In China, greater mechanization of packaging processes and intensifying competition globally for a number of export-oriented industries will support sales of more advanced machinery.

According to, International Trade Administration; by 2065, Japan’s workforce is expected to decrease by 40 percent, resulting in increased demand for automated systems and advanced packaging machinery and equipment. To help address this demand, the Japanese government started programs to assist small and medium-sized enterprises to invest in food processing plants and equipment upgrades to promote increased automation. “The dominance of the Asia-Pacific region is due to the presence of a large number of food & beverage and pharmaceutical product manufacturers in the region. High economic growth rate and high demand in emerging markets of China and India are the major drivers for the packaging machinery market in Asia-Pacific.” Says, Mr. Dhwipal Shah, Research Director with Bonafide Research.

The market for packaging machinery in India was valued at over USD 3 Billion which has expanded spurred by the rapid growth in consumer markets. Per capita consumption of packaging in India is low reflecting a high potential for advanced packaging technologies and packaging machinery. Indian manufacturers are emerging with the latest designs of packaging machinery to cope with the industrial demand worldwide. The technical support, quality, and competitive pricing which the client can get from Indian manufacturers are some of the most important reasons for India emerging successfully in the market.

North America is considered the world’s largest consumer of packaging with packaging giants such as International Paper, Tetrapak, Reynolds Group, Ball Corporation, and Ownes. Growing demand for highly automated and integrated machines, coupled with favorable packaging and labeling regulations, is anticipated to propel the market's growth. Rising demand for cosmetics, increased sales of entertainment equipment, increased consumption of single-use packaging, an increase in good exports, and rapid urbanization would also drive market growth across the region. The Association for packaging and processing technologies (PMMI) present in the North American region represents more than 950 North American manufacturers and suppliers of packaging equipment and components. FFS machines contribute nearly 45% of the revenue share in the region’s packaging machinery market and are further expected to continue growing.



The European packaging machinery market is well-established in Germany & Italy. By end-users, the food segment is projected to acquire more than 35% of the market share by 2027. The demand for ready-to-eat and frozen foods is strong in the European region owing to the growing workforce and the expansion of the retail sector, which will propel the market's growth. However, obstacles like a lack of regulatory structures, excessive bureaucracy and often inadequate infrastructure hamper market growth.

Germany leads the world in the production of packaging machinery, with one out of every three machines used being made in Germany. Globally Germany is the third largest market for machines, occupying 28% share in Europe. However, the recent “America First” policy issued by President Trump to levy tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union is expected to restrict growth for a long time. China, South Korea, and India are other major markets for imports of packaging machinery from Germany.

Italian packaging machines are globally recognized for their excellence, after Germany with a 22% revenue share in Europe. With more than 600 active companies, Italian packaging machines have been able to achieve a position of real leadership, competing with German companies for international supremacy. The 633 Italian packaging machinery manufacturers are mainly concentrated along the Via Emilia (the so-called Packaging Valley), with further production districts located in Lombardy, Piedmont, Veneto, and Tuscany.

The rising demand for packaged food and beverages across South America , coupled with the growing pharmaceutical and personal care industries, is anticipated to drive the demand for packaging machinery over the forecast period. In Brazil, the packaging sector provides opportunities for the application of enhanced technologies as well as new types of materials that can improve the product’s lifespan. High growth rates across Brazil are estimated due to rising personal incomes, resulting in higher demand for a broad range of products, which, in turn, creates growth for the producers of such packaged products. The Brazilian packaging market is the fifth largest in the world, with the seventh largest economy in the world by nominal GDP.

In Middle East & Africa region, Saudi Arabia is a prominent market for packaging machinery; as most manufacturers are introducing additional enhanced functionalities. They are aiming to include cost-effectiveness, high seal strength, and safe procedure/transportation into the packaging machine qualities. The country has a huge consumer base engaged in a wide range of industrial activities that are boosting the demand for effective packaging machinery. In 2020, there were more than 200 industries reported that could take a lead in the packaging machinery market. Although the region is in an emerging phase for this technology, higher technological advancements and growing adoption of sustainable packaging machines are expected to fuel the overall market growth for the Middle East & Africa packaging machinery market by 2027.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2016

Base year: 2021

Estimated year: 2022

Forecast year: 2027

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition

4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot

5. Global Packaging Machinery Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Region

5.2.2. By Machine Type

5.2.3. By End-Use

5.2.4. By Country

5.2.5. By Company

6. North America Packaging Machinery Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Country

6.2.2. By Machine Type

6.2.3. By End-Use

6.3. US Packaging Machinery Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Machine Type

6.3.2.2. By End-Use

TOC continued….

Market Segmentation Details By Machine Type Filling Machine

Labeling Machine

Form-Fill-Seal Machine

Cartoning Machine

Palletizing Machine

Wrapping Machine

Bottling Line Machine

Others By End-Use Beverages

Food

Chemicals

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others By Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa By Country US, Canada, Mexico

United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands

China, Taiwan, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore

Brazil, Columbia, Argentina,

Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Company profiles KHS Group

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Krones AG

Coesia S.P.A.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Herma GmbH

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

SIG Combibloc Group Limited

CKD Corporation

Fuji Machinery Co., Limited

The Adelphi Group of Companies

ProMach, Inc.

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies

Sacmi Group

Bradman Lake Limited

Omori Machinery Co. Limited

Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

Premier Tech Chronos Limited Other Market Details Key Drivers & Key Challenges,

Market Trends and Developments,

Strategic Recommendations

Related Reports:

The research report, " Global Returnable Packaging Market Outlook, 2027 ," published by Bonafide Research, the market was valued at around USD 104 billion in 2021. Returnable packaging, also known as "reuse packaging," is durable packaging meant for multiple uses in a closed-loop system. Returnable packaging includes reusable pallets, crates, intermediate bulk containers, dunnage and cargo protection, hand-held containers, and racks that move products efficiently and safely throughout the supply chain. Reusable packaging is typically used by manufacturers and their suppliers in a well-organized supply chain with very tightly managed shipping loops. There are several key macro factors that are expected to have the greatest influence over the market for returnable products and services, including government regulation, automation, and public concern for the environment. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the returnable packaging market, followed by Europe and North America. However, the regions of Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are contributing for approximately 11% of the market in 2021.

The research report, " Global Flexible Packaging Market Outlook, 2027 ," published by Bonafide Research, the market was valued at around USD 242 billion in 2021. Flexible packaging uses quite a wide range of materials that include plastic, paper, polymer films, aluminum foil, metallic foil, cellulosic, and bio-plastic films. Many factors influence the selection of the materials that best suit the product to be packed, such as the layering role in the package construction, mechanical strength, barrier, printing, heat resistance, sealing parameters, visual appearance, recyclability, cost, etc. The plastic segment is leading the market with more than 65% of the value market share, and it is anticipated to capture a higher market share in the forecast years. Some of their extensive uses are bags, bottles, foils, trays, cups, pots, pouches, and bowls. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with higher CAGR by 2022-27 in global flexible packaging market. North America and Europe are expected to account for over 40% of market share by 2027. However, the Latin America and Middle East & Africa markets are projected to witness moderate growth by the end of the forecast period.

The research report, " Global Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Outlook, 2027 ," published by Bonafide Research, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 9.78% between 2021 and 2027. Choosing the right packaging option to maintain the required temperature of the shipment is a vital part of the supply chain. Active packaging systems have electrically controlled cooling and heating systems or use dry ice for cooling. Passive packaging systems contain insulated boxes or containers with no active temperature control. The market for active packaging is mainly driven by the pharmaceutical and healthcare segments. In the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the demand for vaccines and other related products has increased significantly. In pandemic situations, temperature-controlled packaging systems have played a vital role in the supply and distribution of vaccines and other related products. In 2021, North America is leading the global market follwed by Asia-Pacific and Europe regions. In the same year, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are contributing for over 11% together.



The research report, " Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market Outlook, 2027 ," published by Bonafide Research, the market was valued at around USD 197 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2022 to 2027. Rigid plastic packaging is packed with rigid designs that usually include plastic bottles and jars, plastic boxes, trays, plastic cups, etc. Rigid plastic packaging is more expensive, heavier, and provides better protection. Rigid plastic packaging involves the utilization of plastic materials such as polyethylene terephthalate, polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, and many other resins used for the packaging of new bottles, bulk products, containers, and various other plastic products. Rigid plastic packaging materials are durable and lightweight. Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in 2021 followed by Europe and North America. Whereas, South America and Middle East & Africa are expecetd to witness moderate growth rate.

