Armco Direct Increases Stocks of Armco Barrier to in Over 2 Million Helping Keep Workers Safe and Assets Protected With Fast Delivery

/EIN News/ -- Loughborough, United Kingdom, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armco Direct is a wholesale supplier of Armco Posts, Armco Accessories, Armco Fixings, Bollards, and Pedestrian Guardrails, that provide a complete solution where there is an obligation to protect the public, employees, and property from vehicle movements in multiple environments.

Armco Direct has a range of Armco Barriers manufactured from solid steel and galvanised to BS EN 1461; compliance with BS 6180 Barriers in and around buildings can easily be attained by the installer.

Armco barriers can be used in industrial sites, warehouses ,distribution centres and car parks to protect workers and assets. Produced using high-quality steel, the barriers are designed to either absorb impact and redirect vehicles back to the safe working area or to stop them in their tracks.

Protect Your Business

Armco Direct is already renowned in the United Kingdom for its selection of high-quality products and outstanding customer service.

Armco Direct Armco crash barriers can be used in multiple environments, are suitable for a range of applications both internally and externally and can be purchased either galvanised only or galvanised and polyester powder coated.

By opting to utilise Armco Barriers, you can ensure the safety of your workers, machinery, stock and buildings, as well as lowering the risk of damage to expensive equipment. The 100% recyclable steel barriers can be used for:

Traffic Segregation – Keep vehicles contained in safe operating areas throughout your premises.

– Maintain site safety and security for your employees by installing reliable security barriers. Car Parks – Protect pedestrian traffic in car parks and also the car park fabric

Bollard Barriers

Among its extensive range of high-quality products, Armco Direct also offer a variety of strong, long-lasting Bollards that have been trusted by many to keep vulnerable areas protected and the workforce safe.

As an alternative to a traditional barrier system, bollards are designed to increase protection in high-risk areas where incidents can take place, such as car parks, public spaces, and warehouses.

The bollard barriers available at Armco Direct come in various heights and sizes including:

Crash Bollards – The crash bollards at Armco Direct are produced using 100% recyclable galvanised steel, are quick to install, and can be used for a range of different situations, both indoor and outdoor.

To find out more about Armco Direct Ltd and to see a complete list of its products, please visit the website at https://www.armcodirect.co.uk/.

