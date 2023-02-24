Calcium Pantothenate Market to Surpass US$ 361.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Increasing demand for calcium pantothenate in the food and dietary supplement industries due to its health benefits and versatility

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Calcium Pantothenate Market:

The demand for pantothenic acid is growing rapidly due to growing usage of pantothenic acid in the various applications. In addition to playing a role in the breakdown of fats and carbohydrates for energy, vitamin B5 is critical to the manufacturing of red blood cells, as well as sex and stress-related hormones produced in the adrenal glands, small glands that sit atop the kidneys. Vitamin B5 is also important in maintaining a healthy digestive tract, and it helps the body use other vitamins, particularly B2 (also called riboflavin).

Calcium Pantothenate Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 258.4 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 4.3% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 361.7 Mn Geographies covered: Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Feed Grade, Cosmetic Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade, Food Grade, Feed Grade, Cosmetic Grade By Form: Liquid, Powder, Capsule, Tablets

Liquid, Powder, Capsule, Tablets By End User: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Animal Feed, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others (Agro-based companies, etc.)

Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical and Animal Feed, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others (Agro-based companies, etc.) By Sales Channel: Retailers, Wholesalers, Online Retailers Companies covered: Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yifan Pharmaceutical, Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Caesar & Loretz GmbH (CAELO), Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, DSM, BASF, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Avnochem Limited, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG. Growth Drivers: Increasing awareness regarding health issues

Rising prevalence of paranoia, depression, and memory loss is propelling the demand for the calcium pantothenate Restraints & Challenges: Less awareness regarding health benefits associated with calcium pantothenic acid

Key Market Takeaways:

The global calcium pantothenate market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of inorganic strategies such as expansion, joint venture, collaboration, strategic alliances, new product launches, and others to increase their global reach and business operations. For instance, on July 27, 2021, Koninklijke DSM N.V, a global science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living, acquired Midori USA, Inc. (Midori), a biotechnology start-up with a novel precision platform developing breakthrough targeted eubiotics that improve the health and environmental impact of animals. DSM already owns 38.5% of the shares of Midori and has acquired the remaining 61.5% for a consideration of US$ 63 Million.

Among grade, the pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to the increased research and development activities by the key players in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Laboratoires Pharmaceutiques Trenker, pharmaceutical company, is carrying out the research on their medicinal supplement namely Alline proMEN which contains calcium pantothenate and reduces hair loss in men’s above age group 35. The study has passed the phase I clinical trial and is currently in phase II.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global calcium pantothenate market include Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Yifan Pharmaceutical, Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Caesar & Loretz GmbH (CAELO), Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, DSM, BASF, Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Avnochem Limited, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG.

Market Segmentation:

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade Food Grade Feed Grade Cosmetic Grade

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Form: Liquid Powder Capsule Tablets

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By End User: Pharmaceutical Nutraceutical and Animal Feed Food and Beverages Cosmetics and Personal Care Others (Agro-based companies, etc.)

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Sales Channel: Retailers Wholesalers Online Retailers

Global Calcium Pantothenate Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







