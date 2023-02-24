Warehouse Robotics Market is Estimated to Surpass US$ 35.8 Billion by 2030 | Locus Robotics, ABB Limited, Fanuc Corp.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights recently released a study report, titled “Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2030,” which is a brilliant blend of industry expertise, creative solutions, strategies, and cutting-edge technology to provide a better experience. This intelligence report offers analyses based on current affairs, historical data, and future predictions. Segmentation of the Warehouse Robotics market, geographical data, CAGR, sales volume, and present and future trends are all included in the report. The report's objective is to provide a thorough study of the market's dynamics, size, growth, and cost structure. The study provides insights into recent developments in the Warehouse Robotics industry and how they may affect the potential market. Furthermore, it evaluates market dynamics and significant demand and price indicators in addition to implementing the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models to analyze the industry.

According to Coherent Market Insights, The global warehouse robotics market was valued at US$ 9.88 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 35.8 Bn by 2030 at a CARG of 15.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Market Overview:

Warehouse Robotics may be programmed to transport items to various areas. Also, it can raise output and productivity. If they get trapped, they can also sound alert. Higher-level duties may be programmed into warehouse robotics as well. They are programmable to pick up objects of various sizes and shapes. Moreover, they can be programmed to place orders and transmit them to the appropriate places. Robotic warehouses are a fantastic solution to lower worker injuries. These machines don't make mistakes like people do or grow fatigued. As a result, worker safety is improved and worker compensation expenditures may be decreased. They can speed up the process of scanning and organizing products on shelves.

Top Players Included: Locus Robotics, ABB Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Fanuc Corporation, Geek+ Inc., TGW Logistics Group GMBH, Omron Adept Technologies, Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG), Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (Aethon Incorporation), Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Yaskawa Motoman), InVia Robotics Inc., Fetch Robotics Inc., Syrius Robotics, Grey Orange Pte Ltd, Hangzhou Hikrobot Technology Co. Ltd and Toshiba Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Type:

‣ Industrial Robots

‣ Sortation Systems

‣ Conveyors

‣ Palletizers

‣ Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS)

‣ Mobile Robots (AGVs and AMRs)

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By Function:

‣ Storage

‣ Packaging

‣ Trans-shipments

‣ Other Functions

Global Warehouse Robotics Market, By End-User

‣ Food and Beverage

‣ Automotive

‣ Retail

‣ Electrical and Electronics

‣ Pharmaceutical

‣ Other End Users

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Dynamics:

The global warehouse robotics market is anticipated to increase over the projected period due to rising regulatory clearances. For instance, BIOTRONIK's implanted heart monitor became known as a high-performance and precise technology in July 2021. Also, it is predicted that rising deployment and training costs may impede the growth of the global warehouse robotics market during the projected period.

Key Takeaways:

• Due to expanding research and development efforts, the worldwide warehouse robots market is anticipated to see considerable expansion, displaying a CAGR of 15.5% over the projected period. For instance, Abbott Laboratories stated that the business is capable of enabling the usage of the mechanical circulatory support device HEARTMATE 3TM Heart Pump, which is used to treat heart failure.

• Due to rising heart disease rates and rising consumer awareness in the area, North America is anticipated to have considerable growth in the global warehouse robots market throughout the duration of the projection.

Impact of COVID-19:

The pandemic was initially identified in 2019 and spread to other nations after that. The pandemic had an influence on several countries as well as the expansion of numerous enterprises. The epidemic has a direct influence on the economy. Strict lockdowns were imposed as a result of the epidemic, which ultimately caused several industries to stop manufacturing. Just the production of necessities was permitted during the epidemic. The supply and demand of many different items were significantly impacted by this. The need for warehouse robots declined along with the closure of several manufacturing facilities. Thus, the market's income decreased as a result of this. So, the pandemic had a detrimental effect on the expansion of the worldwide warehouse robotics industry.

Table Of Content:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

▪ Research Objectives

▪ Assumptions

▪ Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

▪ Report Description

- Market Definition and Scope

▪ Executive Summary

- Market Snippet, By Type

- Market Snippet, By Application

- Market Snippet, By Region

▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

▪ Market Dynamics

- Drivers

- Restraints

- Market Opportunities

Continue...

