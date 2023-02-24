Drone Service Market Research Insights with Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities & Forecast to 2028

The "Drone Service Market Forecast to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research report study on “Drone Service Market Size, Global Analysis and Forecast to 2028” the Drone Service market is projected to grow from US$ 10.32 billion in 2022 to US$ 41.35 billion by 2028; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 25.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The growth of the drone service market is also attributed to the rising number of drone service providers across the world. In recent years, the commercial sector has observed growth in the number of drone service providers, which has increased the interest among them to opt for various services. On a global scenario, there are more than 200 drone service providers across the world catering to different commercial industries and is continuously increasing with the rising demand.

The commercial drone service providers have faced severe stringent rules and regulations set by the governing authorities such as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA in the US) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA in Europe). Some of the stringent rules implemented in the recent past on operating commercial drones include maximum weight of the drone to be restricted to 55 kg, the drone should be within the line of sight of the operator, and the drone cannot be operated over certain height. However, with the increasing emphasis on the simplification of rules and legislation, manufacturers of commercial drones are witnessing significant demand from individuals and several third-party service providers. This factor will have a positive impact in drone service market growth.

In terms of development in drone services, countries such as Canada are experiencing developments with regard to surveying application. In December 2022, DeepRock Minerals Inc. declared that EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. has completed an in-depth drone-supported airborne magnetometer survey (Mag Survey) of their Golden Gate Project. The objective of the geophysical and geological surveying was to develop and concentrate on exploration targets for the drill testing activities in 2023. Such projects will boost the demand for drones, and therefore fueling the drone service market.

The drones are becoming popular within various industries including food, agriculture, real estate, law enforcement, construction, security, and shipping and logistics. Food industry is amongst the prominent industry using drones. Adoption of drones in the supply chain food industry is receiving high acceptance. From production to delivery, drones persist with a power to optimize and revolutionize complete food industry. In production line, number of moving parts are involved. Silos, heating and cooling systems, piping and machinery are some of the critical components used in drone service. Monitoring of such systems is mandatory since leakage issues might arrive from these systems. Therefore, drones are used, as they keep the process optimize while ensuring employees safety. Their high-resolution cameras are capable of spotting breaks and leaks, which will further assist the food industry to respond accordingly. Similarly, for delivery process, drones are used. Businesses in emerging economies are taking full leverage of drone delivery for providing food items at final destination.

The drone service market players include Terra Drone Corporation, CyberHawk Innovations Limited, Drone Volt, Zipline, Aerodyne Group, Airinov, Sky-Futures, SkySpecs, Measure, and Flirtey.

- In December 2022, TSAW Drones collaborated with Tata 1mg to transfer diagnostic samples across Dehradun (Uttarakhand). The drones would be utilized to collect medical samples from different parts of Dehradun and transport them to Tata 1mg lab for processing. The drones are also projected to be used for transporting medicines to remote areas.

- In October 2022, Zipline began with dropping over-the-counter medications and prescriptions to residential in the Salt Lake City (Utah). Zipline partnered with Intermountain Healthcare to install initial fleet of five electric and autonomous drones in Salt Lake Valley distribution center. Zipline is working on on-demand deliveries to their patients’ homes directly in ~15 minutes.

Based on industries, the drone service market size is categorized into real estate/infrastructure, media & entertainment, agriculture, industrial, and law enforcement. The real estate/infrastructure industries held the largest conveyor system market share in 2022 globally. The demand for drone services worldwide is the maximum among the real estate/infrastructure industry. This is majorly attributed to the rising demand for residential and commercial infrastructures and rising cost for manned surveying and mapping.

