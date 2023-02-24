Digital Diabetes Management Market Size Worth USD 86.6 Billion by 2030 at 20.8% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Digital Diabetes Management Market Trends and Insights by Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Services), End User (Homecare, Academic & Research Institutes), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Digital diabetes management market Information by Type, Product & Services, End User and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is accounted for USD 86.6 billion in 2030 and expected to register 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Digital Diabetes Management Market Dynamics

Computerized diabetes the executives help diabetes patients to customize and follow diabetes by using progressed ideal models of advanced innovations through shrewd glucose meters and blood glucose following applications. By using advanced perfect models of cutting-edge innovations through clever glucose meters and blood glucose following applications, computerized diabetic executives assist diabetes patients in personalizing and monitoring their condition.

Variables such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, growing interest in self-care, new developments, rising geriatric population, and government initiatives are expected to propel the market's growth. Additionally, increasing R&D expenditures and aggressive strategies adopted by the leading competitors, such as the introduction of new products, are fostering the market's expansion.

Diabetes is becoming more prevalent, which has increased interest in how things are going and in receiving better diabetes treatment solutions. Additionally, advances in technology have ensured the presentation of incredibly flexible solutions for those on the lookout.

One of the other key factors promoting business sector development is the growing acceptance of cloud-based project arrangements and the expanding use of related devices and apps.

However, issues including high device costs, a lack of financing in developing countries, and a higher acceptance of traditional diabetes management devices are expected to restrain the growth of this market throughout the forecast period.

The primary factors influencing market growth are the proliferation of mobile phone and tablet reception, along with applications for medical services, and the global epidemic of diabetes.

In contrast to this, patient information security issues and a lack of awareness regarding computerized diabetes management in non-industrialized countries are impeding market growth. Contrary to conventional wisdom, expanding business sectors provide enormous opportunities for the growth of the global advanced diabetic board market.

Competitive Landscape

The important companies in the digital diabetes management market are:

Abbott Laboratories

Agamatrix Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag.

Braun Melsungen AG

Dariohealth Corporation

Dexcom Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Glooko Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Lifescan Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Market Segmentation

The digital diabetes management market has been divided into many categories based on the kind, end user, product, and geographic region.

The market has been divided into wearable and handheld devices based on type. Devices, data management platforms and software, digital diabetes management apps, and services make up the market's product and service segments. Smart glucose meters, smart insulin pens, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pumps/closed loop systems, and smart insulin patches are the other subsets of the devices. Digital apps for managing diabetes have also been divided into those for measuring blood sugar levels and managing weight.

The market has been divided into homecare, hospitals and specialized diabetic clinics, academic & research institutes, and others based on the end user. Because the CGM system has received regulatory approval and because of technical advancements like smart insulin patches, the wearable devices segment is anticipated to account for the biggest market share of the digital diabetes management market, by type, during the projected period. Additionally, during the anticipated period, the homecare sector, by end user, will hold the greatest market share in the global market for digital diabetes management.

Regional Analysis

Due to the widespread adoption of technologically cutting-edge solutions like closed-loop control systems, rising use of remote online coaching services for managing diabetes, and connected diabetes management apps, the Americas are predicted to dominate the global digital diabetes management market. Additionally, the market for digital diabetes management is being driven by advantageous reimbursement policies, increased awareness, government initiatives to promote digital health, and aggressive player strategies such as product launches, merger & acquisitions, and partnerships in this region. For instance, Medtronic plc purchased Neutrino in November 2018, expanding Medtronic's offerings in the field of digital diabetes care.

The second-largest digital diabetes management market is anticipated to be in Europe. Government support for R&D and the availability of funding for research are both responsible for the market growth in this area.

Because of the rising number of people with diabetes, rising healthcare spending, and regional market participants expanding, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing digital diabetes management market over the projection period. Furthermore, because of their large patient populations, nations like China and India are regarded as the region with the quickest growth.

Additionally, the governments of these nations are open to implementing cutting-edge medical advancements imported from developed nations. By 2030, diabetes will be the seventh most common cause of death, predicts a study released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in September 2016.

Due to its underdeveloped healthcare system, lack of technical expertise, and subpar medical facilities, the Middle East & Africa market is anticipated to hold the smallest share of the worldwide digital diabetes management market.

Industry Trends

As of October 2018, Novo Nordisk said that it would give away two related insulin pens. However, the high cost of homecare equipment and a lack of awareness could impede the growth of the advanced diabetes management market throughout the evaluation period.

