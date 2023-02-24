Cell therapy Manufacturing Market to Surpass US$ 11,633.8 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Advancing Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Meeting the Growing Demand for Safe and Effective Cellular Therapies

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Cell therapy Manufacturing Market:

Increasing number of regulatory approvals of cell therapy products is expected to drive the global cell therapy manufacturing market, over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2022, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, announced that the company had received good manufacturing practice (GMP) certificate by European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the commercial production of allogeneic cell therapy products for distribution in Europe.

Moreover, key market players are involved in launching new products for the development and manufacturing of cell therapy, which is also expected to propel the growth of cell therapy manufacturing market, over the forecast period. On March 16, 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific inc., an analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company announced that it had introduced a large-volume electroporation system for large scale cell therapy development and manufacturing and also it enables the development of cell therapies to transfer more readily from clinical development to commercial manufacturing.

Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2021 Market Size in 2022: US$ 3,755.4 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2020 Forecast Period: 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022 to 2030 CAGR: 15.2% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 11,633.8 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Therapy Type: Allogeneic Cell Therapy Autologous Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Cell Therapy Autologous Cell Therapy By Technology Type: Somatic Cell Technology, Cell Immortalization Technology, Viral Vector Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Cell Plasticity Technology, 3D Technology

Somatic Cell Technology, Cell Immortalization Technology, Viral Vector Technology, Genome Editing Technology, Cell Plasticity Technology, 3D Technology By Source: IPSC’s (Induced pluripotent stem cell), Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue, Neural Stem

IPSC’s (Induced pluripotent stem cell), Bone Marrow, Umbilical Cord, Adipose Tissue, Neural Stem By Application: Musculoskeletal, Cardiovascular, Gastrointestinal, Neurological, Oncology, Dermatology, Others Companies covered: WuXi AppTec, Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., HEALIOS K.K., Lonza, Merck KGaA., Takara Bio Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., LTD, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc. Growth Drivers: Increasing collaborations by key market players

Increasing development and launching various types of technologies for cell therapy manufacturing

Increasing cell therapy based research and development Restraints & Challenges: High cost of cell and gene therapies

Key Market Takeaways:

The global Cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period owing to increasing investments by key players for development of advanced cell therapies. For instance, in January 2022, Cellino Biotech, Inc., an autonomous cell therapy manufacturing company, announced the completion of a Series A financing of US$ 80 million, led by the impact investment arm of Bayer AG —Leaps by Bayer— 8VC, and Humboldt Fund. New investors in the round include Felicis Ventures and others, joining existing investors The Engine and Khosla Ventures. The company has raised a total of US$ 96 million in gross proceeds from private financings.

Among Therapy Type, Allogeneic Cell Therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing inorganic activities such as collaboration for the development of new allogeneic therapy by key market players. For instance, on August 9, 2022, Century Therapeutics, a biotechnology company and Bristol Meyer Squibb, an American multinational pharmaceutical company, entered into a collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize iPSC-derived allogeneic cell therapy platform for hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Under this agreement, Century Therapeutics will be responsible for the development and preclinical trials of cell therapy while Bristol Meyer Squibb will be responsible for the clinical development and commercialization activities.

On the basis of applications, oncology segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to expansion of manufacturing facility in order to increase the manufacturing capacity for the cancer therapies by key market players. For instance, on April 19, 2022, Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the commercialization of the production of new CAR-T cell therapy, at the company's new CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing facility in Frederick, Maryland, U.S.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global cell therapy manufacturing market include WuXi AppTec, Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc., HEALIOS K.K., Lonza, Merck KGaA., Takara Bio Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., LTD, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Therapy Type: Allogeneic Cell Therapy Autologous Cell Therapy

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Technology Type: Somatic Cell Technology Cell ImmortalizationTechnology Viral Vector Technology Genome Editing Technology Cell Plasticity Technology 3D Technology

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Source: IPSC’s (Induced pluripotent stem cell) Bone Marrow Umbilical Cord Adipose Tissue Neural Stem

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Application: Musculoskeletal Cardiovascular Gastrointestinal Neurological Oncology Dermatology Others

Global Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa





