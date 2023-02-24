Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 368,138 in the last 365 days.

Supremex Announces Departure of CFO

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, today announces the departure of its Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, Mary Chronopoulos.

“We would like to thank Mary for her services to Supremex and we wish her the best of luck with all of her future endeavors,” said Stewart Emerson, President & CEO of Supremex.

The Company has established a transition plan and, to ensure a smooth transition, the Company’s Corporate Controller, Steven Perreault, will act as interim Chief Financial Officer until a replacement is found. Steven has been with Supremex since 2020 and has held senior positions in finance with publicly listed companies for over 15 years.

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates eleven manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing over 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com.

Contact:
Martin Goulet, M.Sc., CFA
MBC Capital Markets Advisors
mgoulet@maisonbrison.com
514 731-0000, extension 229


Primary Logo

You just read:

Supremex Announces Departure of CFO

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more