North America Travel and Expense Management Software Market Reach US$ 1,887.58 Mn by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR

North America Travel and Expense Management Software Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Business Market Insights’ research, the North America travel and expense management software market was valued at US$ 1,219.55 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,887.58 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing mobile workforce and hassle-free claims and reimbursements are the critical factors attributed to the North America travel and expense management software market expansion.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Basware Corporation

• Certify, Inc.

• Chrome River Technologies, Inc.

• Concur Technologies, Inc.

• Coupa Software Inc.

• DATABASICS Inc.

• Expensify, Inc.

• Infor, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

North America Travel and Expense Management Software Market Segmentation:

• Based on deployment, the North America travel and expense management software market is bifurcated into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment held 73.7% market share in 2022, amassing US$ 899.24 million. It is projected to garner US$ 1,435.70 million by 2028 to expand at 8.1% CAGR during 2022–2028.

• Based on enterprise size, the North America travel and expense management software market is bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment held 63.9% market share in 2022, amassing US$ 778.96 million. It is projected to garner US$ 1,161.25 million by 2028 to expand at 6.9% CAGR during 2022–2028.

• Based on industry, the North America travel and expense management software market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, government and defense, transport and logistics, retail, and others. The IT and telecom segment held 22.7% market share in 2022, amassing US$ 277.34 million. It is projected to garner US$ 442.50 million by 2028 to expand at 8.1% CAGR during 2022–2028.

• Based on country, the North America travel and expense management software market has been categorized into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Our regional analysis states that the US captured 77.2% market share in 2022. It was assessed at US$ 941.49 million in 2022 and is likely to hit US$ 1,442.11 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Important sections of the TOC:

-Economic Impact Variables on North America Travel and Expense Management Software Market: Illuminates the consequences of environmental, political and economic fluctuations, and explains changes in customer and consumer requirements. We also provide a detailed report of North America Travel and Expense Management Software on the technology risks and advancements in the global market.

-Forecasts based on macro- and micro-economy: ensuring price, revenue and volume EV charging service forecasts for the market. It also includes, in addition to forecasting growth, revenue and import volume for the region, with revenue forecasting for the North America Travel and Expense Management Software application, along with revenue forecasting by cost, revenue and type.

-Marketing Strategy Analysis: In this section, North America Travel and Expense Management Software analysis aims at niche positioning and provides information regarding target audience, new strategies and pricing strategies. We provide a comprehensive North America Travel and Expense Management Software marketing station analysis that investigates the problem. Marketing channel development trends, direct marketing as well as indirect marketing.

-Business Intelligence: The North America Travel and Expense Management Software companies studied in this section are also assessed by key business, gross margin, price, sales, revenue, product category, applications and specifications, North America Travel and Expense Management Software competitors, and manufacturing base.

NOTE: Our analysts who monitor the situation around the world explain that the market will create a conservative outlook for producers after the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide a further explanation of the latest scenario, the economic downturn, and the impact of COVID-19 on the entire industry.

