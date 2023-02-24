Alona Lebedieva’s charity fund is preparing 2 more cars to be handed over for the needs of the Armed Forces
EINPresswire.com/ -- The seventh car has already arrived in Ukraine, the Alona Lebedieva Charitable Fund will hand over a Nissan Navara car together with a ZIL 138 truck, which is on the balance sheet of one of Aurum Group’s enterprises.
“We started collecting funds for Nissan Navara back in November. And in December already, we collected about 6 thousand dollars and suspended collecting activity due to the fact that our military had rotations, besides we still were looking for a suitable car and would have to manage its legal registration, - explained the director of the Charitable Fund, Regina Popova, - Then, thanks to cooperation with the “KOLO” Charitable Foundation, a suitable car was found. And soon the seventh car will go to the guys who are in firing positions in the Donetsk region. Also, from our enterprises, we are handing over a ZIL 138 cargo truck. That is, it will be 8 vehicles altogether .”
Regina Popova also emphasized: “I can’t stop admiring the support of ordinary people who helped collect a significant part of the cost of the car, and thank them for the help. It was not easy for us, but at the moment we expect the car will soon go where it was intended to go. I am sure that the vehicles that mobilize businesses, foundations, and ordinary people to help the Armed Forces have a special power that helps and protects our military. The car, which we handed over to Bakhmut back in November, is still running and helps our guys in firing positions. Together we comprise a super-power."
As it was previously reported, since 2017, Alona Lebedieva’s Aurum Charitable Foundation has actively contributed to the restoration of Ukrainian hospitals. According to the results of the work in 2022, the fund sent about 6.5 million hryvnias to help the Armed Forces.
