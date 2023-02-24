Silk Way West Airlines announces regular flights to Dammam and Tashkent
EINPresswire.com/ -- Silk Way West Airlines is expanding its network in the Middle East and Central Asia through regular cargo flights twice a week to and from the Saudi Arabian city of Dammam, as well as to and from Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.
These scheduled routes will enable freight to be delivered directly from Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Dammam King Fahd International Airport and Tashkent International Airport, both of which are among the most important international air cargo gateways in their respective regions.
Over the past decade, Silk Way West Airlines has served both destinations several times per year through charter services, shipping general cargo including textiles, cars, perishables and other goods.
With the launch of these routes to Dammam and Tashkent, the airline will enhance its role in the Middle Eastern and Asian continental freight network and improve the quality of air cargo transportation services for both local and international partners. These new routes will also enable Silk Way West Airlines to meet its strategic goals of serving increased international demand and significantly expanding its global network.
Underlining the strategic importance of these new services, Silk Way West Airlines Vice-President CIS and Central Asia Vugar Mammadov said: "The demand for transportation to the Middle East and on the Middle Corridor route continues to rise. As a result, Azerbaijan is gaining increasing importance as a central logistics hub. We are pleased that now we can offer our customers regular flights from Baku to Dammam and Tashkent. We will continue to increase the number of flights we operate, as well as the destinations we serve, as Silk Way West Airlines continues to expand opportunities for its customers around the world."
Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new 777 Freighters, followed by a further agreement signed on November 10, 2022 for the purchase of two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. Silk Way West Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A350 Freighters with Airbus on June 28, 2022.
The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.
Narmin Salayeva
These scheduled routes will enable freight to be delivered directly from Baku Heydar Aliyev International Airport to Dammam King Fahd International Airport and Tashkent International Airport, both of which are among the most important international air cargo gateways in their respective regions.
Over the past decade, Silk Way West Airlines has served both destinations several times per year through charter services, shipping general cargo including textiles, cars, perishables and other goods.
With the launch of these routes to Dammam and Tashkent, the airline will enhance its role in the Middle Eastern and Asian continental freight network and improve the quality of air cargo transportation services for both local and international partners. These new routes will also enable Silk Way West Airlines to meet its strategic goals of serving increased international demand and significantly expanding its global network.
Underlining the strategic importance of these new services, Silk Way West Airlines Vice-President CIS and Central Asia Vugar Mammadov said: "The demand for transportation to the Middle East and on the Middle Corridor route continues to rise. As a result, Azerbaijan is gaining increasing importance as a central logistics hub. We are pleased that now we can offer our customers regular flights from Baku to Dammam and Tashkent. We will continue to increase the number of flights we operate, as well as the destinations we serve, as Silk Way West Airlines continues to expand opportunities for its customers around the world."
Founded in 2012 in Baku, at the heart of the Silk Road, Silk Way West Airlines operates hundreds of flights every month across the globe via its fleet of 12 dedicated Boeing 747-8F and 747-400F aircraft based at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. On April 28, 2021, Silk Way West Airlines signed a strategic fleet expansion agreement with Boeing for the purchase of five new 777 Freighters, followed by a further agreement signed on November 10, 2022 for the purchase of two state-of-the-art 777-8 Freighters. Silk Way West Airlines also agreed the purchase of two A350 Freighters with Airbus on June 28, 2022.
The airline's annual cargo turnover exceeds 500,000 tons, while its growing route network covers over 40 destinations across Europe, the CIS, the Middle East, Central and Eastern Asia, and the Americas.
Narmin Salayeva
Silk Way West Airlines
narmin.salayeva@silkwaywest.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube