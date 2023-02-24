Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market is Expected to Reach US$ 7,103.0 Mn Over Forecast Period | Arm Holdings

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market

Coherent Market Insights recently released a study report, titled "Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2030," which is a brilliant blend of industry expertise, creative solutions, strategies, and cutting-edge technology to provide a better experience. This intelligence report offers analyses based on current affairs, historical data, and future predictions. Segmentation of the Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) market, geographical data, CAGR, sales volume, and present and future trends are all included in the report.

According to Coherent Market Insights, The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market was valued at US$ 4,111.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to surpass US$ 7,103.0 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Market Overview:

A definition of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) is a logic, cell, or chip layout design that may be utilized again by the entity that created it. It may be owned and utilized by a single person or licensed to another party. Every device's quality may be improved by semiconductor IP, which also increases the device's effectiveness. An application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) or field programmable gate array (FPGA) for a product is made using an IP core, which is a block of logic or data. Hard IP and Soft IP are the two main categories of IP. Whereas soft IP is available as a synthesizable module in a hardware description language, hard IP is delivered as a pre-designed layout. intangible assets

Top Players Included: Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, CEVA, Inc., Rambus Incorporated, Silvaco Inc., Intel Corporation, eMemory Technology Inc., Dream Chip Technologies GmbH (Goodix Technology Co. Ltd.), VeriSilicon Microelectronics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Open-Silicon, Inc., Dolphin Design SAS, Faraday Technology Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), Cobham Gaisler AB, Arasan Chip Systems Inc., HDL Design House, Mixel Inc., and TDK Corporation (InvenSense).

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Design IP:

‣ Processor IP

‣ Interface IP

‣ Memory IP

‣ Other IP (D/A and A/D Converter)

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Revenue Source:

‣ Royalty

‣ Licensing

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By IP Core:

‣ Soft Core

‣ Hard Core

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By End User:

‣ IDMS

‣ Foundries

‣ OSATS

‣ Others

Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market, By Industry Vertical:

‣ Consumer Electronics

‣ Telecom

‣ Automotive

‣ Healthcare

‣ Others

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Dynamics:

Due to the increasing use of data converter IPs in wireless and Internet of Things (IoT) goods, the worldwide market for semiconductor intellectual property is anticipated to expand considerably over the projected period. Each analog interface to SoCs is built on data converter IPs (systems-on-chip). To achieve the performance, area, and power (PPA) criteria while lowering the complexity and risk associated with developing smart technology, semiconductor IPs are utilized in SoCs. For instance, more than 300 production designs for mobile and wireless communications (5G, LTE/LTE-A, NB-IOT/CAT-M, WiFi 11ac/ax), wired communications (PLC, MoCA), IF demodulation, radar and imaging, multimedia and digital TV, Internet of Things (IoT), and sensor data acquisition applications have used Synopsys' high-quality DesignWare Data Converter IP solutions.

Key Takeaways:

• Due to the growing amount of research and development being done in the field of semiconductors, the intellectual property (IP) market for semiconductors is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the course of the projected year. For instance, Synopsys Korea Inc. said in October 2021 that it intended to open a semiconductor IP development research and development centre in Korea in order to increase the hiring of local talent and improve customer service.

• The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is predicted to grow strongly in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific due to rising consumer electronics demand, increasing demand for cutting-edge SoC designs, rising semiconductor sales, increasing demand for teleconference equipment in the face of a pandemic, expanding use of artificial intelligence (AI), and introduction of novel products in these regions.

For instance, Synopsys introduced the first comprehensive IP solution for PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 in March 2021, paving the way for the early creation of PCIe 6.0 SoC designs. The comprehensive IP solution from Synopsys solves the changing latency, bandwidth, and power-efficiency needs of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and storage SoCs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic had an impact on the partners' and distributors' businesses in addition to the operations of numerous semiconductor firms. Due to the rigorous restrictions put in place by governments all over the world to stop the virus's transmission, such as lockdown, the market was also affected by the delayed demand for consumer electronics and other embedded devices. The need for semiconductor intellectual property is anticipated to rise globally during COVID-19 as a result of the growing usage of electronics in the healthcare sector. The intellectual property (IP) market for semiconductors is thus anticipated to develop as a result.

About Coherent Market Insights:

