FOOTHILLS EXPLORATION, INC. ANNOUNCES 545-WELL ACQUISITION IN KANSAS AND OKLAHOMA

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foothills Exploration, Inc. (OTC: FTXP), including its direct and indirect subsidiaries, (“Foothills,” or the “Company”), an oil and gas exploration company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow, is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain leases and wells located in Kansas and Oklahoma.



The world is expected to remain dependent upon oil and natural gas as transitional energy sources until the world can produce enough quantities of green energy. Natural gas in particular will play a bigger role on a global scale providing clean, reliable and abundant energy to nations for years to come.

Acquisition Highlights

The acquisition provides a multi-year inventory of wells to increase the production and reserve profile of the Company.

The assets provide the Company with a platform to deliver double-digit growth in production, reserves, and revenues in 2023 and 2024.

Substantial reserves behind pipe

Infrastructure in place to drive low-cost development.

Natural gas weighted assets



Jubilee Acquisition

In January of 2023, the Company closed on the acquisition of one hundred percent (100%) membership interest in Jubilee Exploration, LLC, an Oklahoma limited liability company (“Jubilee Exploration”), which owns five hundred forty-five (545) shut-in or stranded oil and gas wells situated on multiple leases located in northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas.

Jubilee Exploration, an independent oil and gas producer currently controls 545 wells located across multiple counties in northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas. Anaconda Energy, LLC, a direct subsidiary of Foothills has acquired one hundred percent (100%) of the membership interest in Jubilee Exploration, LLC, which is now a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Foothills will immediately commence a return to production program focused on gas production of 139 wells located in Craig and Nowata counties, Oklahoma. The Company’s return-to-production program on these properties will consist of wellhead reconnection, facility maintenance, electrical work and flowline repair work, which is expected to deliver collective production rates of between 1.5 to 2.5 million cubic feet (“MMCF”) of gas per day for these wells. Foothills expects that natural gas production from all acquired wells can potentially be increased to about 5 to 8 million cubic feet per day (“MMCF”) within the first two years of production.

In addition, the 14 Jubilee-owned oil wells in Jackson and Garvin counties, Oklahoma, will also be returned to production. The Company anticipates 30-40 barrels of oil production per day from these properties combined. The Garvin County properties include three (3) drilled uncompleted wells (“DUC’s”) as part of the package. The Garvin County wells are the subject of litigation proceedings, which are in the process of being settled by the parties.

“Our natural gas-focused strategy is based on having economical, long-lived reserve assets in established basins to serve a growing nationwide demand for clean, affordable and abundant natural gas. This acquisition enhances our well inventory and overall position in the U.S. midcontinent and is complementary to our current footprint,” said Kevin J. Sylla, Executive Chairman of Foothills.

About the Company

Foothills Exploration, Inc. (FTXP), is an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on delivering the energy needs of today and tomorrow. The Company’s strategy is to build a balanced portfolio of assets through two core initiatives. The first initiative is to generate high-impact oil and gas exploration projects. The second is to invest in hydrogen and geothermal projects for a low carbon future through its New Energy Ventures division by identifying areas where the Company can contribute to a viable, realistic, and balanced future energy mix. For additional information please visit the Company’s website at www.foothillspetro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions we made based on management's experience, perception of historical trends and technical analyses, current conditions, capital plans, drilling plans, production expectations, our ability to raise adequate additional capital, or enter into other financing arrangements to support our acquisition, development and drilling activities, anticipated future developments, and other factors believed to be appropriate and reasonable by management. When used in this release, words such as "will," “possible,” "potential," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "expect," "may," "should," "anticipate," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "profile," "model," "strategy," "future" or their negatives or the statements that include these words or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning our future operating results and returns or our ability to acquire or develop proven or probable reserves, our ability to replace or increase reserves, increase production, or generate income or cash flows are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations. As a result, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. We have had sporadic and limited revenue and our securities are subject to considerable risk. Investors are cautioned to review FTXP’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risk and other factors that affect our business. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development or otherwise, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

