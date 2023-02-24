Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance Release Best Practices Rubric to Provide Framework to Evaluate DCT Processes

/EIN News/ -- Global cross-industry collaboration continues sharing outputs from portfolio of initiatives

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA), today announced the release of the Best Practices Rubric to aid stakeholders in evaluating decentralized clinical trial (DCT) best practices across the span of the trial lifecycle, from program planning to trial close and analysis.



The Best Practices Rubric is now available to the global research community at www.dtra.org .

This Rubric solves the problem: How would you assess whether a process is a DCT best practice? The Rubric provides a consistent framework by which DCT practices may be evaluated. The 5 dimensions of the Rubric are: Evidence of Success, Improving the Patient Experience, Site Impact, Operational & Technical Feasibility, and Regulatory & Ethical Compliance. To be considered a “best practice”, all expectations in the 5 dimensions of the Rubric should be considered holistically to anticipate its impact across the clinical trial ecosystem, including patients, providers, and sponsors (amongst others). All DTRA initiatives include mechanisms for feedback from users and the Rubric includes a feedback form to share thoughts and ideas with the DTRA as the content is continually evolved and refreshed.

The Best Practices Rubric is the most recent output from DTRA’s 12 initiatives and was released to attendees at the DTRA Annual Meeting in November 2022. The Rubric, along with other DTRA solutions, may be found online at www.dtra.org .

Members of the Best Practices Rubric team include Arry Balchandran from Capgemini Invent, serving as Project Manager, and Dan DeBonis with Signant Health and Mike DeMarco, serving as Co-Leads.

Mike DeMarco shared “The DTRA Best Practices Rubric provides a consistent framework by which DCT practices may be evaluated. The Rubric will allow DTRA and the broader DCT community to build upon the growing, real-world experience of applying DCT strategies to better support stakeholders across the drug development ecosystem.”

DTRA is planning follow-on opportunities to help identify and categorize best practices across the DCT ecosystem.

ABOUT DTRA:

The Decentralized Trials & Research Alliance (DTRA ) , a non-profit organization, was convened to enable collaboration of stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of patient-focused, decentralized clinical trials and research within life sciences and healthcare through education and research. It works to make research participation accessible to everyone, enabled by the consistent, widespread adoption of appropriate decentralized research methods. Follow DTRA on Twitter and LinkedIn for more information. To get more information about becoming an Organizational or Individual Member of the DTRA, visit www.dtra.org/join-today

