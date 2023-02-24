Global Electrical Tape Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

The paramount competitors covered in the global electrical tape market report are Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Hellermann Tyton, The 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Plymouth Rubber Europa, S.A., ProTapes & Specialties, Inc., Electro Tape Specialties, Inc., and H-old S.P.A among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Electrical Tape Market is expected to grow from USD 13.59 billion in 2023 to reach USD 16.65 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The market is highly impacted by factors such as the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry and increasing industry awareness regarding added advantages of electrical tapes in e-vehicles and the power grid segment.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Electrical Tape Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the material outlook, PVC electrical tape is expected to be the largest segment in the global electrical tape market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the electronics & electrical segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global electrical tape market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing and largest segment in the market

China has the largest share in the Asia Pacific electrical tapes market

Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Hellermann Tyton, The 3M Company, Nitto Denko Corporation, Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd., Plymouth Rubber Europa, S.A., ProTapes & Specialties, Inc., Electro Tape Specialties, Inc., and H-old S.P.A among others, are some of the key players in the global electrical tape market





Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

PVC Electrical Tape

Cloth Electrical Tape

Rubber Tapes

Polyimide Tapes

Polyester Films Tapes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Others





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

