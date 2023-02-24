Brady Corporation Reports Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results and Raises the low end of its Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Sales for the quarter increased 2.6 percent. Organic sales increased 6.3 percent while foreign currency reduced sales by 3.7 percent.

Diluted EPS increased 16.9 percent to $0.76 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.65 in the same quarter of the prior year. Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* increased 15.7 percent to $0.81 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.70 in the same quarter of the prior year.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $29.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $(3.2 million) in the second quarter of last year.

The low end of the Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share guidance was raised for the full year ending July 31, 2023 from the previous range of $3.13 to $3.43 to the new range of $3.23 to $3.43 on a GAAP basis and was raised from the previous range of $3.30 to $3.60 to the new range of $3.40 to $3.60, excluding after-tax amortization expense.

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) (“Brady” or “Company”), a world leader in identification solutions, today reported its financial results for its fiscal 2023 second quarter ended January 31, 2023.

Quarter Ended January 31, 2023 Financial Results:

Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 increased 2.6 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 6.3 percent and a decrease of 3.7 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 were $326.2 million compared to $318.1 million in the same quarter last year. By segment, sales increased 4.4 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 3.4 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 7.4 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales increase of 2.8 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes increased 15.4 percent to $48.5 million for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, compared to $42.0 million in the same quarter last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2023, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $3.3 million, was $51.8 million, an increase of 13.1 percent compared to the second quarter of last year.

Net income for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 was $38.0 million compared to $33.8 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $0.76 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, compared to $0.65 in the same quarter last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 was $40.5 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2023 was $0.81. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $36.7 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the quarter ended January 31, 2022 was $0.70.

Six-Month Period Ended January 31, 2023 Financial Results:

Sales for the six-month period ended January 31, 2023 increased 1.5 percent, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 6.6 percent and a decrease of 5.1 percent from foreign currency translation. Sales for the six months ended January 31, 2023 were $648.8 million compared to $639.5 million in the same period last year. By segment, sales increased 3.7 percent in Identification Solutions and decreased 6.3 percent in Workplace Safety, which consisted of an organic sales increase of 8.0 percent in Identification Solutions and an organic sales increase of 2.0 percent in Workplace Safety.

Income before income taxes increased 14.0 percent to $98.8 million for the six-month period ended January 31, 2023, compared to $86.7 million in the same period last year. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2023, which was adjusted for amortization expense of $6.9 million, was $105.7 million, an increase of 12.1 percent compared to the same period of the prior year.

Net income for the six-month period ended January 31, 2023 was $77.4 million compared to $68.9 million in the same period last year. Earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share were $1.55 for the six months ended January 31, 2023, compared to $1.32 in the same period last year. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2023 was $82.7 million and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2023 was $1.65. Net Income Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $74.6 million, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* for the six months ended January 31, 2022 was $1.43.

Commentary:

“This quarter’s results once again demonstrate our commitment to serving our customers extremely well while making their jobs easier and safer. Our investments in sales, marketing, and research and development are paying off as we’ve now generated organic sales growth of at least six percent in each of the last eight quarters and our reinvigorated innovative spirit has set the stage for continued future growth,” said Brady’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell R. Shaller. “Our Identification Solutions segment is performing well, with a robust pipeline of innovative new products set to launch in the second half of this fiscal year. In our Workplace Safety segment, we are seeing the benefits from the actions we took to simplify our product offering, to streamline our cost structure, and to improve our price competitiveness, resulting in another quarter of organic sales growth and increased segment profit. This quarter, we announced the reorganization of Brady around two new operating segments which will be effective next quarter: Americas & Asia and Europe & Australia. This reorganization allows us to further integrate our businesses, support continued growth through the application of our best go-to-market strategies in key geographies, facilitate new product development in our recent acquisitions, and further simplify our global businesses. While we recognize that the macro-economy is uncertain and that foreign currency translation is creating challenges, we continue to experience robust demand and we will continue to invest in our critical organic growth initiatives throughout the economic cycle, which we believe positions us for future success.”

“Brady is in an enviable financial position. This quarter, we grew organic sales by 6.3 percent, we grew GAAP diluted earnings per share by 16.9 percent, and cash flow from operating activities was a robust $29.4 million. For the first half of this fiscal year, our cash flow from operating activities was more than double what it was in the first half of last year,” said Brady’s Chief Financial Officer, Aaron Pearce. “We also returned $22.8 million to our shareholders in the form of dividends and repurchased another $17.9 million worth of shares in the first half of this fiscal year. We are in a net cash position of $30.9 million at January 31, 2023. We will remain disciplined with capital allocation by fully funding our organic investments, returning funds to our shareholders in the form of dividends, being opportunistic with share buybacks and executing acquisitions that increase our growth trajectory in a highly disciplined manner. We are confident that this disciplined approach to capital allocation will serve our shareholders well over the long term.”

Fiscal 2023 Guidance:

The Company raised the low end of its GAAP earnings per diluted Class A Nonvoting Common Share guidance for the year ending July 31, 2023 from the previous guidance range of $3.13 to $3.43 per share to the new full year guidance range of $3.23 to $3.43 per share. The Company also raised the low end of its Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items* guidance for the year ending July 31, 2023 from the previous range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share to the new full year guidance range of $3.40 to $3.60 per share.



The other assumptions included in our fiscal 2023 guidance include a full-year income tax rate of approximately 21 percent, depreciation and amortization expense ranging from $32 million to $34 million, and capital expenditures of approximately $22 million. Our fiscal 2023 guidance is based on foreign currency exchange rates as of January 31, 2023 and assumes continued economic growth.

A webcast regarding Brady’s fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results will be available at www.bradycorp.com/investors beginning at 9:30 a.m. central time today.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2022, employed approximately 5,700 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2022 sales were approximately $1.30 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at www.bradyid.com.

* Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items, Net Income Excluding Certain Items, and Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items are non-GAAP measures. See appendix for more information on these measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

In this news release, statements that are not reported financial results or other historic information are “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, the Company's future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, income, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations.

The use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project,” “plan” or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain and are subject to risks, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond Brady’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For Brady, uncertainties arise from: increased cost of raw materials, labor and freight as well as raw material shortages and supply chain disruptions; decreased demand for our products; our ability to compete effectively or to successfully execute our strategy; our ability to develop technologically advanced products that meet customer demands; Brady’s ability to identify, integrate, and grow acquired companies, and to manage contingent liabilities from divested businesses; adverse impacts of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic or other pandemics; difficulties in protecting our websites, networks, and systems against security breaches; risks associated with the loss of key employees; extensive regulations by U.S. and non-U.S. governmental and self-regulatory entities; litigation, including product liability claims; foreign currency fluctuations; potential write-offs of goodwill and other intangible assets; changes in tax legislation and tax rates; differing interests of voting and non-voting shareholders; numerous other matters of national, regional and global scale, including major public health crises and government responses thereto and those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature contained from time to time in Brady’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, those factors listed in the “Risk Factors” section within Item 1A of Part I of Brady’s Form 10-K for the year ended July 31, 2022.

These uncertainties may cause Brady's actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Brady does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 326,249 $ 318,055 $ 648,818 $ 639,530 Cost of goods sold 169,809 168,693 337,114 335,180 Gross margin 156,440 149,362 311,704 304,350 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,377 13,965 29,310 27,872 Selling, general and administrative 92,282 92,525 182,227 189,271 Total operating expenses 107,659 106,490 211,537 217,143 Operating income 48,781 42,872 100,167 87,207 Other income (expense): Investment and other income (expense) 968 (578 ) 811 (35 ) Interest expense (1,239 ) (252 ) (2,133 ) (434 ) Income before income taxes 48,510 42,042 98,845 86,738 Income tax expense 10,524 8,227 21,418 17,877 Net income $ 37,986 $ 33,815 $ 77,427 $ 68,861 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 1.55 $ 1.33 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 1.55 $ 1.32 Net income per Class B Voting Common Share: Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 1.54 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 1.53 $ 1.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 49,745 51,800 49,806 51,887 Diluted 50,009 52,162 50,049 52,299





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) January 31, 2023 July 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,210 $ 114,069 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $8,097 and $7,355, respectively 186,852 183,233 Inventories 195,167 190,023 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,986 10,743 Total current assets 504,215 498,068 Property, plant and equipment—net 140,784 139,511 Goodwill 590,776 586,832 Other intangible assets 67,513 74,028 Deferred income taxes 15,826 15,881 Operating lease assets 31,411 31,293 Other assets 21,748 21,719 Total $ 1,372,273 $ 1,367,332 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 75,876 $ 81,116 Accrued compensation and benefits 53,213 76,764 Taxes, other than income taxes 12,799 12,539 Accrued income taxes 6,794 8,294 Current operating lease liabilities 15,402 15,003 Other current liabilities 65,765 61,458 Total current liabilities 229,849 255,174 Long-term debt 77,281 95,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 17,822 19,143 Other liabilities 79,917 86,717 Total liabilities 404,869 456,034 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock: Class A nonvoting common stock—Issued 51,261,487 shares, and outstanding 46,115,760 and 46,370,708 shares, respectively 513 513 Class B voting common stock—Issued and outstanding, 3,538,628 shares 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 348,513 345,266 Retained earnings 947,051 892,417 Treasury stock—5,145,727 and 4,890,779 shares, respectively, of Class A nonvoting common stock, at cost (233,338 ) (217,856 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (95,370 ) (109,077 ) Total stockholders’ equity 967,404 911,298 Total $ 1,372,273 $ 1,367,332





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 77,427 $ 68,861 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17,117 16,996 Stock-based compensation expense 4,381 7,170 Deferred income taxes (5,234 ) (788 ) Other (908 ) (812 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 280 (7,216 ) Inventories (1,287 ) (34,360 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,502 ) (1,148 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (29,156 ) (25,357 ) Income taxes (1,734 ) 982 Net cash provided by operating activities 57,384 24,328 Investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (8,167 ) (16,440 ) Other 11 59 Net cash used in investing activities (8,156 ) (16,381 ) Financing activities: Payment of dividends (22,793 ) (23,249 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,688 374 Payments for employee taxes withheld from stock-based awards (1,509 ) (5,025 ) Purchase of treasury stock (17,861 ) (21,720 ) Proceeds from borrowing on credit agreement 71,036 131,216 Repayment of borrowing on credit agreement (88,755 ) (86,216 ) Other 66 115 Net cash used in financing activities (57,128 ) (4,505 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,041 (3,370 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (5,859 ) 72 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 114,069 147,335 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 108,210 $ 147,407





BRADY CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 NET SALES IDS $ 255,683 $ 244,986 $ 512,039 $ 493,603 WPS 70,566 73,069 136,779 145,927 Total $ 326,249 $ 318,055 $ 648,818 $ 639,530 SALES INFORMATION IDS Organic 7.4% 16.0% 8.0% 14.6% Currency (3.0)% (1.7)% (4.3)% (0.5)% Acquisition —% 11.8% —% 11.7% Total 4.4% 26.1% 3.7% 25.8% WPS Organic 2.8% 5.2% 2.0% (2.0)% Currency (6.2)% (3.2)% (8.3)% (1.1)% Total (3.4)% 2.0% (6.3)% (3.1)% Total Company Organic 6.3% 13.1% 6.6% 10.0% Currency (3.7)% (2.1)% (5.1)% (0.7)% Acquisition —% 8.6% —% 8.5% Total 2.6% 19.6% 1.5% 17.8% SEGMENT PROFIT IDS $ 47,384 $ 44,129 $ 98,909 $ 92,945 WPS 6,249 4,515 12,627 6,808 Total $ 53,633 $ 48,644 $ 111,536 $ 99,753 SEGMENT PROFIT AS A PERCENT OF NET SALES IDS 18.5% 18.0% 19.3% 18.8% WPS 8.9% 6.2% 9.2% 4.7% Total 16.4% 15.3% 17.2% 15.6% Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Total segment profit $ 53,633 $ 48,644 $ 111,536 $ 99,753 Unallocated amounts: Administrative costs (4,852 ) (5,772 ) (11,369 ) (12,546 ) Investment and other income (expense) 968 (578 ) 811 (35 ) Interest expense (1,239 ) (252 ) (2,133 ) (434 ) Income before income taxes $ 48,510 $ 42,042 $ 98,845 $ 86,738





GAAP to NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited; Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) In accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP measures used in the earnings release and the reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measure. Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this profit measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income before income taxes to the non-GAAP measure of Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income before income taxes $ 48,510 $ 42,042 $ 98,845 $ 86,738 Amortization expense 3,258 3,749 6,889 7,556 Income Before Income Taxes Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 51,768 $ 45,791 $ 105,734 $ 94,294 Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Income tax expense to the non-GAAP measure of Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income tax expense (GAAP measure) $ 10,524 $ 8,227 $ 21,418 $ 17,877 Amortization expense 769 887 1,634 1,787 Income Tax Expense Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 11,293 $ 9,114 $ 23,052 $ 19,664 Net Income Excluding Certain Items: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Net Income Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements and supporting footnote disclosures. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income to the non-GAAP measure of Net Income Excluding Certain Items: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 37,986 $ 33,815 $ 77,427 $ 68,861 Amortization expense 2,489 2,862 5,255 5,769 Net Income Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 40,475 $ 36,677 $ 82,682 $ 74,630 Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items: Brady is presenting the non-GAAP measure, "Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items." This is not a calculation based upon GAAP. The amounts included in this non-GAAP measure are derived from amounts included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. We do not view these items to be part of our ongoing results. We believe this measure provides an important perspective of underlying business trends and results and provides a more comparable measure from year to year. The table below provides a reconciliation of the GAAP measure of Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share to the non-GAAP measure of Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items: Three months ended January 31, Six months ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income per Class A Nonvoting Common Share (GAAP measure) $ 0.76 $ 0.65 $ 1.55 $ 1.32 Amortization expense 0.05 0.05 0.10 0.11 Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 0.81 $ 0.70 $ 1.65 $ 1.43 Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items Guidance: Fiscal 2023 Expectations Low High Earnings per diluted Class A Common Share (GAAP measure) $ 3.23 $ 3.43 Amortization expense 0.17 0.17 Diluted EPS Excluding Certain Items (non-GAAP measure) $ 3.40 $ 3.60



