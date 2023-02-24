Regenerative Medicine Market is Expected to Reach $40.6 Billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative medicine is an emerging field of medicine that is focused on using the body’s natural healing processes to repair and regenerate damaged tissue. This technology has the potential to revolutionize medicine and offer a range of treatments for a variety of diseases and conditions. In the near future, regenerative medicine has the potential to transform the way we treat many illnesses and injuries, ranging from heart disease and diabetes to spinal cord injuries and hearing loss. Regenerative medicine is already being used to treat certain conditions, such as diabetes, blindness, and spinal cord injuries. The technology is also being used to regenerate tissue and organs, such as skin, bone, and even heart tissue. In the future, regenerative medicine could be used to treat a variety of diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

Regenerative Medicine market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $12.2 Billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $40.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer; rising investments in regenerative medicine research; and the growing pipeline of regenerative medicine products. However, the high cost of cell and gene therapies and ethical concerns related to the use of embryonic stem cells in research and development are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Regenerative Medicine Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $12.2 Billion Estimated Value by 2027 $40.6 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 27.2% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Restraints Shortage of skilled professionals Key Market Drivers Availability of funding and rising investments in R&D

Notable Regenerative Medicine mergers and acquisitions for 2021 – 2022 include:

Johnson & Johnson and Lineage Cell Therapeutics: Johnson & Johnson completed the acquisition of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in early 2021, which will help the company expand its presence in the regenerative medicine field.

Baxter International and Xygen Medical: In February 2021, Baxter International announced its acquisition of Xygen Medical, a leading developer of regenerative medicine technologies.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Mast Therapeutics: In March 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced its acquisition of Mast Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on regenerative medicine.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals and TiGenix: In April 2021, Takeda Pharmaceuticals announced its acquisition of TiGenix, a regenerative medicine company focused on stem cell therapies.

Novartis and Endocyte: In May 2021, Novartis announced its acquisition of Endocyte, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing regenerative medicine treatments for cancer.

Astellas Pharma and CellSight: In June 2021, Astellas Pharma announced its acquisition of CellSight, a regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies.

Cellectis and Tmunity: In July 2021, Cellectis announced its acquisition of Tmunity, a regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies for cancer.

Roche and Cell Design Labs: In August 2021, Roche announced its acquisition of Cell Design Labs, a regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies for cancer.

Medtronic and CartiHeal: In September 2021, Medtronic announced its acquisition of CartiHeal, a regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies for orthopedic applications.

Novo Nordisk and TiGenix: In October 2021, Novo Nordisk announced its acquisition of TiGenix, a regenerative medicine company focused on developing stem cell therapies.

Growth Drivers of Regenerative Medicine Market from macro to micro:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases, such as heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders, are on the rise globally. This is driving the adoption of regenerative medicines as a potential treatment for such diseases.

Government Initiatives: Governments around the world are increasingly investing in regenerative medicine research and development to support the development of innovative therapies.

Growing Investment: As the potential of regenerative medicine becomes more apparent, the number of venture capital and private equity investments in the field is increasing.

Technological Advancements: Recent advances in stem cell research and 3D printing technology have enabled the development of novel regenerative medicine therapies.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs): ATMPs are becoming more widely accepted and adopted, which is fueling the growth of the regenerative medicine market.

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine: Precision medicine is gaining traction in healthcare, as it allows for more personalized treatments. This is driving the development of regenerative medicine therapies.

Hypothetic challenges of Regenerative Medicine market in near future:

Regulation: Regulation of regenerative medicine products varies from country to country. In some countries, there are no regulations in place for the approval or access to regenerative medicine products. This could become a major challenge for companies operating in the regenerative medicine market by limiting their ability to bring their products to market.

Top 3 use cases of Regenerative Medicine market:

Cell Therapy: Cell therapy involves the use of adult stem cells to repair or replace damaged or diseased cells, tissues, and organs. This can be used to treat a wide range of medical conditions, including diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, heart disease, and more.

