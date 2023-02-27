Culture Club wows fans around the world thanks to Caton Live Stage
Live streaming “enigmatic, beautiful, cinematic and sexy” according to Boy GeorgeSINGAPORE, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1980s pop sensation Boy George & Culture Club celebrated the 40th anniversary of the triple-platinum Colour by Numbers album with a unique one-off show, streamed live to their worldwide fan base. Thanks to Caton Live Stage, the 25 February concert in California was experienced live in cinemas and venues from Brazil to Hong Kong, Bangkok to Dublin.
A revolutionary distribution system, Caton Live Stage allows live events to be streamed in digital cinema quality with extremely low latency and unparalleled reliability. The system's remarkable performance make it ideal for streaming events like this one, delivering an immersive and captivating experience to remote audiences while being practical, cost-effective, and eco-friendly.
Caton Live Stage is the result of Caton Technology’s cutting-edge expertise in AI-based intelligent routing, which enables unprecedented performance at a much lower cost than satellite and leased lines. The cloud architecture known as C3 uses smart traffic engineered algorithms to generate multiple routes with self-optimising capabilities between the source and destination, ensuring zero disruptions and quality impacts, even in markets with challenging connectivity. Caton Live Stage is the first-of-its-kind solution that moves connectivity beyond the legacy of fixed paths, revolutionizing the business case for digital cinema, broadcast, and OTT.
For the "One World, One Love" concert held at the Fred Kavli Theater in Thousand Oaks, Monogram Media and Entertainment captured the entire show in 4K Ultra HD, including a short set by Berlin before Culture Club performed for close to two hours. Caton Live Stage ensured seamless distribution of the show from the production output to every single venue around the world. Many markets, including Japan, received the feed live, while others, like Europe, had a time-delayed stream.
"We are really excited that the technology has finally arrived which allows us to live stream our music around the world, giving our fans a great experience – nearly as good as being there in person," said Boy George, Culture Club's iconic singer. "The show was truly amazing: enigmatic, beautiful, cinematic, sexy, 80s, 90s, now, then and everything!"
Caton Live Stage is built on the CatonNet Video Platform (CVP), which carries high-quality video over the public internet, with proven bitrates of up to 100Mb/s and availability from "six nines" (99.9999%) to 100%. Caton Live Stage is a complete end-to-end service that encodes at the event and provides guaranteed quality of service all the way to the projector at multiple cinemas and venues worldwide, delivering a cinematic experience that rivals the traditional theatre setting.
"With Caton Live Stage, we're changing the paradigm for digital cinema, broadcast, and OTT. Our AI smart traffic technology and completely autonomous switching ensure users are guaranteed complete reliability and real theatrical quality over commodity business broadband," said Gerald Wong, Senior Vice President at Caton Technology. "The system is easy for the cinema or venue to deploy, with the decoder configured remotely, making it a simple plug-and-play solution. This is a game-changer for the entertainment industry, providing venues with a new way to offer high-quality music and sports to audiences and operators with valuable sources of revenue."
About Caton Technology
Caton Technology is an industry leader in next-generation IP network transport solutions. Powered by technology and driven to innovate, we improve how businesses around the world and across multiple industries stream live media in the highest quality, distribute video and move data over any IP network, faster and more securely, enabling new deployment possibilities while reducing costs.
Headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Beijing, California, Hong Kong, São Paulo, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo, Caton Technology is poised to connect the world with high-quality realtime interactions between people, things and everywhere in between. The best connections are created with Caton. For more information, please visit www.catontechnology.com
