PNM Resources Reports 2022 Results

2023 Ongoing Earnings Guidance Narrowed

2022 GAAP earnings of $1.97 per diluted share

2022 ongoing earnings of $2.69 per diluted share

2023 ongoing earnings guidance range narrowed to $2.65 - $2.75

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)

2022 2021 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $169.5 $195.8 GAAP diluted EPS $1.97 $2.27 Ongoing net earnings $231.5 $211.1 Ongoing diluted EPS $2.69 $2.45

PNM Resources PNM today released its 2022 year-end results. In addition, management narrowed its consolidated ongoing earnings guidance for 2023 to a range of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share.

"Our successes in 2022 demonstrate our continued progress on transforming PNM's generation portfolio and investing in critical infrastructure to support growth and reliability across New Mexico and Texas," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources chairman and CEO. "We progressed to a 55% carbon-free generation portfolio, filed for a grid modernization plan along with recovery for over $2 billion of investments in New Mexico and undertook projects to support grid resilience and continued high demand growth in Texas resulting in record-level investments. Our focus remains on delivering safe, reliable and environmentally sustainable power to customers at affordable rates."

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2022 EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.

– TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas .

– Corporate and Other – reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.

EPS Results by Segment

GAAP Diluted EPS Ongoing Diluted EPS

2022 2021 2022 2021 PNM $1.20 $1.81 $1.90 $1.85 TNMP $1.07 $0.74 $1.07 $0.75 Corporate and Other ($0.30) ($0.28) ($0.28) ($0.15)









Consolidated PNM Resources $1.97 $2.27 $2.69 $2.45

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in 2022 compared to 2021 include:

PNM: Increased transmission margins due to higher system demand and new customers, including the Western Spirit transmission contract, and increased usage due to load growth and weather were partially offset by realized losses in decommissioning and reclamation trusts and higher planned O&M expenses.

TNMP: Increased usage due to load growth and weather, along with rate recovery through Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost of Service (DCOS) increases, were partially offset by higher depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments and higher planned O&M expenses.

Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt increased losses.

In addition, GAAP earnings decreased in 2022 resulting from $63.8 million in net unrealized losses on investment securities for decommissioning and reclamation trusts compared to $0.3 million in net unrealized gains in 2021. This was partially offset by a reduction in merger related costs of $1.9 million in 2022 compared to $13.3 million in 2021.

Additional materials with information on quarterly results are available at

http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.

STATUS OF MERGER

On January 3, 2022, PNM Resources and AVANGRID announced an amendment and extension of their merger agreement through April 20, 2023, and an appeal of the NMPRC decision with the New Mexico Supreme Court. The Court's briefing schedule concluded in August 2022. No response has been provided on the companies' request for oral argument. There is no statutory deadline for the Court to respond to the request for oral argument nor to act on the appeal.

Background:

PNM Resources PNM is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 7,808

$ 19,725

$ (11,788)

$ 15,745 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(17,279)

—

—

(17,279) FERC ordered time-value refunds2b

8,057

—

—

8,057 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

614

—

—

614 Merger related costs2e

14

2

194

210 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(8,594)

2

194

(8,398) Income tax impact of above adjustments1

2,183

(1)

(49)

2,133 SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

3,525

—

—

3,525 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(239)

(154)

33

(360) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(41)

(144)

149

(36) Total income tax impacts5

5,428

(299)

133

5,262 Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(3,166)

(297)

327

(3,136) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 4,642

$ 19,428

$ (11,461)

$ 12,609

















Year Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 103,370

$ 92,267

$ (26,107)

$ 169,530 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

63,805

—

—

63,805 FERC ordered time-value refunds2b

8,057

—

—

8,057 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2c

2,025

—

—

2,025 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

2,456

—

—

2,456 Merger related costs2e

81

6

1,763

1,850 Total adjustments before income tax effects

76,424

6

1,763

78,193 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(19,412)

(2)

(447)

(19,861) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

3,525

—

—

3,525 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

13

2

75

90 Total income tax impacts5

(15,874)

—

(372)

(16,246) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

60,550

6

1,391

61,947 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 163,920

$ 92,273

$ (24,716)

$ 231,477



















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) decreases in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of

funding requirements b Decreases in "Electric operating revenues" c Increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" d Increases in "Other (deductions)" e Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average

expected statutory tax rate of 23.0% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.0% for PNM, 13.4% for TNMP, and

10.1% for PNMR, which reversed by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 8,738

$ 11,552

$ (9,070)

$ 11,220 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

3,338

—

—

3,338 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

758

—

—

758 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

849

—

—

849 Merger related costs2d

18

33

2,525

2,576 Total adjustments before income tax effects

4,963

33

2,525

7,521 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(1,261)

(7)

(641)

(1,909) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

4

(41)

170

133 Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

—

(128)

(135)

(263) Other income tax impairments and valuation allowances3

—

—

1,028

1,028 Total income tax impacts4

(1,257)

(176)

422

(1,011) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

3,706

(143)

2,947

6,510 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 12,444

$ 11,409

$ (6,123)

$ 17,730



















Year Ended December 31, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 155,541

$ 63,879

$ (23,591)

$ 195,829 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a

(256)

—

—

(256) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

1,194

—

—

1,194 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

3,397

—

—

3,397 Merger related costs2d

580

466

12,268

13,314 Total adjustments before income tax effects

4,915

466

12,268

17,649 Income tax impacts of above adjustments1

(1,248)

(98)

(3,116)

(4,462) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

27

(5)

1,004

1,026 Other income tax impairments and valuation allowances3

—

—

1,028

1,028 Total income tax impacts4

(1,221)

(103)

(1,084)

(2,408) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

3,694

363

11,184

15,241 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 159,235

$ 64,242

$ (12,407)

$ 211,070



















1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a (Increases) decreases in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of

funding requirements b Increase in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"















4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average

expected statutory tax rate of 24.0% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 14.7% for PNM, 11.0% for TNMP, and

14.2% for PNMR, which reversed by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 0.09

$ 0.23

$ (0.14)

$ 0.18 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

(0.15)

—

—

(0.15) FERC ordered time-value refunds

0.07

—

—

0.07 Merger related costs

—

—

0.01

0.01 SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

0.04

—

—

0.04 Total Adjustments

(0.04)

—

0.01

(0.03) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.05

$ 0.23

$ (0.13)

$ 0.15 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,142,434





























Year Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 1.20

$ 1.07

$ (0.30)

$ 1.97 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.55

—

—

0.55 FERC ordered time-value refunds

0.07

—

—

0.07 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.02

—

—

0.02 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

—

—

0.02 Merger related costs

—

—

0.02

0.02 SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

0.04

—

—

0.04 Total Adjustments

0.70

—

0.02

0.72 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.90

$ 1.07

$ (0.28)

$ 2.69 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,168,751











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)



PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 0.10

$ 0.13

$ (0.10)

$ 0.13 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

0.03

—

—

0.03 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01

—

—

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.01

—

—

0.01 Merger related costs

—

—

0.02

0.02 Other income tax impairments and valuation allowances

—

—

0.01

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.05

—

0.03

0.08 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.15

$ 0.13

$ (0.07)

$ 0.21 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,125,665



























Year Ended December 31, 2021















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 1.81

$ 0.74

$ (0.28)

$ 2.27 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities

—

—

—

— Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.01

—

—

0.01 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.03

—

—

0.03 Merger related costs

—

0.01

0.12

0.13 Other income tax impairments and valuation allowances

—

—

0.01

0.01 Total Adjustments

0.04

0.01

0.13

0.18 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.85

$ 0.75

$ (0.15)

$ 2.45 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,110,820











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2020

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues $ 2,249,555

$ 1,779,873

$ 1,523,012 Operating Expenses:









Cost of energy 987,941

644,853

447,241 Administrative and general 227,149

230,292

216,334 Energy production costs 147,347

143,931

137,977 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs 832

1,194

1,098 Depreciation and amortization 304,853

284,107

275,612 Transmission and distribution costs 94,684

81,335

77,943 Taxes other than income taxes 92,989

86,008

81,526 Total operating expenses 1,855,795

1,471,720

1,237,731 Operating income 393,760

308,153

285,281 Other Income and Deductions:









Interest income 16,095

14,662

14,223 Gains (losses) on investment securities (78,357)

16,850

21,599 Other income 21,601

20,200

19,973 Other (deductions) (13,881)

(18,559)

(18,732) Net other income and (deductions) (54,542)

33,153

37,063 Interest Charges 127,908

96,877

114,392 Earnings before Income Taxes 211,310

244,429

207,952 Income Taxes 26,130

32,582

20,636 Net Earnings 185,180

211,847

187,316 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (15,122)

(15,490)

(14,013) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (528)

(528)

(528) Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 169,530

$ 195,829

$ 172,775 Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:









Basic $ 1.97

$ 2.28

$ 2.16 Diluted $ 1.97

$ 2.27

$ 2.15

