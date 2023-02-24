Industrial Insulation Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Industrial Insulation Market Size to be Driven by the Growing Demand for Insulation Products in Construction Sector in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Industrial Insulation Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global industrial insulation market, assessing the market based on its segments like insulation materials, products, end-uses, and regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.5 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.3%
The global market for industrial insulation is being driven by the growing demand for insulation products in the construction sector. Insulation products such as blankets, pipes, and boards are incredibly beneficial for residential and commercial structures, as they can save energy costs and control the internal temperatures, augmenting the comfort of the occupants.
The growing investments in the building and construction sector, owing to the growing population, increasing home development projects, and rising disposable incomes are some factors likely to favour the market growth of industrial insulation.
In terms of region, the Asia Pacific accounts for a considerable share in the market. This can be attributed to the advancements in government policies in favour of lowering carbon emissions and preventing environmental degradation. The regional market is further expected to be aided by the rising investments in science and technology for increasing the thermal efficiency of the industries.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Industrial insulation is defined as the process of reducing unwanted loss or gain of heat and energy in order to bolster the efficiency of the industrial operations. Industrial insulation involves the temperature maintenance and noise control.
Based on insulation material, the market can be segmented into:
Mineral Wool
Fibre Glass
Foamed Plastics
Calcium Silicate
Others
On the basis of product, the market can be classified into:
Blanket
Board
Pipe
Others
The significant end-uses of industrial insulation include:
Automotive
Chemical and Petrochemical
Construction
Electrical and Electronics
Oil and Gas
Power Generation
Others
The regional markets for industrial insulation include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The major trend in the global industrial insulation market includes the growing investments in the R&D activities in the insulation products to bolster their recyclability.
The growing expansion of industries with high energy consumption, such as steel, non-ferrous metals, coal, electricity, petroleum and petrochemicals, and chemical engineering, among others is likely to be another major trend in the market. The market growth is further projected to be aided by the significant increase in expenditure of the power plants, aimed towards augmenting their thermal efficiency.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are BASF SE, BNZ Materials, Inc., Cabot Corporation, Imerys S.A, and Knauf Insulation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
