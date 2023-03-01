Iran Possibly Behind Map Targeting Military Bases and Police Stations Across Massachusetts – Report

Report shares concern that Iran is connected to website mapping the locations of hundreds of police stations, FBI offices, military bases, and Jewish targets.

There is no logical explanation for why the map was published other than to serve as a kill list for extremists to use when targeting national security infrastructure and prominent Jews in America.” — Marc Greendorfer

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An anonymous website called the Mapping Project, launched in June 2022, outlines the precise locations of 505 institutions in Massachusetts that it alleges harm innocent people and need to be “dismantled.” The project was widely condemned upon its release for singling out Jewish organizations, synagogues, schools and their alleged connection or support to Israel.

However, a new report published by the legal think tank Zachor Legal Institute and endorsed by 17 other American NGOs reveals new details about the Mapping Project.

Namely, more than two-thirds of the 505 “targets” featured on the website are not Jewish institutions, but rather US security institutions, including the exact locations of 271 police stations, 9 US military bases and installations, and offices of Homeland Security, the FBI, the Secret Service, and US government-linked weapons manufacturers, all of which are pinpointed on a single interactive map.

Zachor’s report argues that the outsized focus placed on the American security apparatus indicates that the map is not domestic in origin, but might be a product of a foreign agenda, and that the chief suspect is the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The coalition of 18 groups calls on the FBI and US government to examine the report’s findings and investigate the anonymous Mapping Project to identify who is behind it.

The report notes several pieces of evidence pointing to Iranian involvement, such as multiple glowing reviews the project received on Iran’s state-owned PressTV. The network declared that the project should be expanded to other states across the US.

Another suspicious element is the repeated collaborations between the Mapping Project and an Iranian-linked organization called JISR Collective, which is also anonymous and promoted the project's website.

Recently, an article by UK’s Jewish Chronicle described how a British researcher went undercover at a high-level discussion with Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, during which he divulged that the Islamist regime “has been mapping the Jewish diaspora for an assassination campaign that will be triggered if Israel attacks its nuclear facilities.” This statement reinforces the suspicion that Iran is mapping communities outside its borders for its nefarious purposes.

Marc Greendorfer, President of Zachor Legal Institute, added:

“There is no logical explanation for why the map was published other than to serve as a kill list for extremists to use when targeting United States’ national security infrastructure and prominent Jews in America. One only needs to look at the increasingly frequent violent attacks against law enforcement, homeland security and Jews in the United States to see that whoever is behind this project is trying to promulgate violence to promote an anti-American agenda. We believe that this has all the hallmarks of Iranian terror.”