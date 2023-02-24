Polysense release dozens of iEdge 4.0 BYOD based smart Temperature and Humidity sensors cluster for various use case

Polysense Smart TH Sensors Polysense Smart TH Sensors Build Your Own Devices with Polysense Technologies

Temperature and Humidity sensors cluster provide rich array product solutions with different sensing range, accuracy, resolutions and use scenarios

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empowered by the same iEdge 4.0 OS modular and configurable BYOD system, Temperature and Humidity sensors cluster provide rich array product solutions with different sensing range, accuracy, resolutions and use scenarios such as indoor or outdoor, with or without display, controlling functions, expandable and battery rechargeable or not.

Santa Clara, Calif., February 28th, 2023 -- Polysense Technologies Inc., (Polysense) an innovation leader in LPWA IoT solutions for wireless sensing, today released dozens of Temp & Humidity sensors cluster to meet the base detection requirements in smart cities, industries, homes and commercial utilities with different advanced features. Combined with different data transmission technologies, the Temp & Humidity PSS sensors are classified as WiFi (WxS7800), LoRaWan (WxS8800), NB-IoT (WxS9800/9900), and LTE Cat1/4 (WxSC800/D800) product series.

As the fundamental physical quantity, Temperature and Humidity are the basic parameters in the physical word to monitor the infrastructure and facility operation, to ensure comfortable environment for people’s working, studying and living. Different scenarios have its requirements on the temperature and humidity’s span, accuracy and resolution. Polysense smart temperature and humidity sensors cluster have rich array product portfolio with options of indoor and outdoor, with and without RTU controlling functions, with and without ink display/LCD display, with and without PSS expandable capability, battery rechargeable or not, and most important, various types in span, accuracy and resolution. The dozens of smart temperature and humidity sensors satisfy the customer’s detailed requirements with flexible choice.

“Although we deliver smart temperature and humidity sensors over the world to customers with different options, we are still getting inquiries from customers about the temperature and humidity sensors with specific requirements we are not perfectly meet”, said Rock Zhao, VP of Polysense, “With the just released temperature and humidity sensor cluster portfolio, we can satisfy the diversified requirements on the product feature from sensors attributes to use case differences. Every customer can find their required smart temperature and humidity sensor from the portfolio which is perfectly what they want.”

Temperature and humidity sensors matrix (with LoRaWan as example)



Polysense smart temperature and humidity sensors with product image



Polysense PSS temperature and humidity sensors as base modules include the following product numbers:

 PSS-403011 IIC Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 0℃-65℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, Indoor)

 PSS-403012 RS485 Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 0℃-65℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, Indoor)

 PSS-403013 IIC Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 0℃-65℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, IP67,Outdoor)

 PSS-403014 RS485 Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 0℃-65℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, IP67,Outdoor)

 PSS-403015 IIC Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 0℃-90℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, Indoor)

 PSS-403016 RS485 Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 0℃-90℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%H, Indoor)

 PSS-403017 IIC Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ:0℃-90℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, IP67,Outdoor)

 PSS-403018 RS485 Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ:0℃-90℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, IP67,Outdoor)

 PSS-403019 IIC Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ:20℃-60℃, ±0.1℃; H: ±1.5%RH, Indoor)

 PSS-40301A RS485 Temperature and Humidity Sensor (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ:20℃-60℃, ±0.1℃; H: ±1.5%RH, Indoor)

 PSS-40301B IIC Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ:20℃-60℃, ±0.1℃; H: ±1.5%RH, IP67,Outdoor)

 PSS-40301C RS485 Temperature and Humidity Sensors (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ:20°C-60℃, ±0.1℃; H: ±1.5%RH,IP67,Outdoor)

 PSS-403021 IIC Temperature + Humidity + Barometric Pressure Sensors (Indoor)

 PSS-403022 RS485 Temperature + Humidity + Barometric Pressure Sensors (Indoor)

 PSS-403023 IIC Temperature + Humidity + Barometric Pressure Sensors (IP67, Outdoor)

 PSS-403024 RS485 Temperature + Humidity + Barometric Pressure Sensors (IP67, Outdoor)

PST based terminals (need communications board) have following options:

 PST-xx11-40301D Temperature+Humidity Smart Sensors Terminal (Indoor, ER18505H/M)

 PST-xx11-40301E Temperature+Humidity Smart Sensor Terminal (Indoor, Rechargeable 18650)

 PST-xx11-40301F Temperature+Humidity Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" Ink Display (Indoor, ER18505H/M)

 PST-xx11-40301G Temperature+Humidity Smart Sensor Terminal with 4.2" LCD Display (Indoor, Rechargeable 18650)

 PST-xx12-403013 Temperature+Humidity Smart Sensors Terminal (T: Range -40°C-125℃,Typ: 0℃-65℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, IP67, ER14505H/M)

 PST-xx12-403017 Temperature+Humidity Smart Sensors Terminal (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 0℃-90℃, ±0.2℃; H: ±2%RH, IP67, ER14505H/M)

 PST-xx12-40301B Temperature+Humidity Smart Sensors Terminal (T: Range -40°C-125℃, Typ: 20°C-60℃, ±0.1℃; H: ±1.5%RH,IP67, ER14505H/M)

PSS sensors need to be combined with WxS terminals to build final smart temperature and humidity sensors, with different product number such as LoRaWan series WxS8800-430011, WxS880E-403011 and NB-IoT series WxS9900-403011. PST sensors need to be combined with Polysense communications board, WxS88xx as LoRaWan example, WxS8811-40301D.

“We built our own smart temperature and humidity sensors with Polysense Technologies to form specific sensors to meet customer usage. We build the indoor version with ink display in our meeting room products,” Said Amy Zheng, the President of LiteSystems Technologies, “With the plenty and flexibility of temperature and humidity sensors in mind, we are sure we can provide the required products when facing customer project usage.

Availability

Orders can be placed immediately. For pricing or further information, Please contact : info@polysense.net

About Polysense

Founded in 2013 and Located in Santa Clara, California, Polysense starts the business from EPON/GPON focused edge products in data telecommunications industry, and expands the value proposition to data sensing focused IoT industry after we realized the next stop of Information Technologies development will be ubiquitous sensing for the upcoming smart digital things world. With the business philosophy of "sensing and connecting the world" in mind, the company is committed to providing the end-to-end integrated solutions of "universal sensing and communication" for the Internet of Things market. Empowered by iEdge 4.0 virtual micro kernel IoT Things OS and the cutting-edge configurable and modular open architecture, Polysense provides BYOD (Build-Your-Own-Devices) capabilities and services of white label, rebrand, OEM and ODM to simplify the sensing complexity and reduce the sensing cost in the real things world.

Polysense IoT products include decoupled various chemical and physical sensors and communications of LoRaWan, WiFi, NB-IoT, Cellular LTE Cat1 and Cat4, which will be expanded to next planned area of Sigfox,