3D Printer Market Size Expected To Reach $27 Billion By 2027

3D Printer Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

3D Printer Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “3D Printer Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the 3D printer market. As per TBRC’s 3D printer market forecast, the global 3d printer market size is expected to grow to $27.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.7%.

The growth in the use of 3D printed products in the automotive industry is a key factor driving the growth of the 3D printer manufacturing market. North America is expected to hold the largest 3D printer market share. Major players in the 3D printer market include Stratasys, GE Additive, SLM Solutions, Voxeljet, Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Groupe Gorgé, Renishaw PLC.

Trending 3D Printer Market Trend

Major companies in the 3D printer manufacturing market are producing printers that have the vast Asia-Pacific and can print faster than conventional 3D printers. For instance, the stereo lithograph apparatus (SLA) 3D printer from Nexa3D will be 6 times faster than the machines of the other competitors and it’s the Asia-Pacific would also be 2.5 times larger. The project production time for prototypes is also reduced from hours to minutes and it is equipped with durable materials that can withstand ultra-fast 3D printing. For instance, in 2022, Xact Metal, a US-based 3D printer manufacturer, launched the XM300G 3D printer. The Xact Metal XM300G Series is intended to provide small-to-medium-sized businesses with industrial-grade 3D printing capabilities at a competitive price. It is programmable with single, dual, or quad lasers. With its new 3D printer, the company is going after a number of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and general manufacturing.

3D Printer Market Segments

• By Printer Type: Desktop 3D Printer, Industrial 3D Printer

• By Technology: Stereolithography (SLA), Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS), PolyJet/MultiJet Printing (MJP), Inkjet Printing, Electron Beam Melting (EBM), Laser Metal Deposition (LMD), Direct Light Projection (DLP), Other Technologies

• By End-use Industry: Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Food, Construction & Architecture, Other End-Use Industries

• By Geography: The global 3D printer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D printer is a machine which create solid 3D objects from a digital blueprint.

