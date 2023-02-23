Syria after the earthquakes

A series of earthquakes in the month of February have devastated the Turkey-Syria border region. As the death toll rises and millions are displaced, questions remain as to how Syrians and the global community will handle the aftermath.

On March 6, the Center for Middle East Policy at Brookings will host a discussion on Syria and the effects of the recent earthquakes. Experts will discuss the medium- and long-term policy and humanitarian aid measures needed to support populations in rebuilding, and whether the earthquakes will shift Syria policy after over a decade of civil war. Speakers will examine the role of sanctions and policies on aid access, the local and multilateral humanitarian response, and the prospects for the future of the rebel-held northwest Syria and the Syrian regime.

Viewers can submit questions by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter with #Syriaevent.