TEKTELIC is Launching eBEAT – A Groundbreaking Wearable Device for Continuous Health Monitoring
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications a leading manufacturer of Carrier-Grade LoRaWAN® IoT Gateways, Devices, and Solutions is launching a revolutionary new smart wearable designed to monitor users’ health and physical activity at MWC Barcelona, Spain.
Let us introduce the eBEAT - a small, lightweight device that can be worn comfortably on the upper arm. It is designed to provide users with real-time monitoring of their body’s vital signs, such as body temperature, heart rate, and blood oxygen level. It uses LoRaWAN technology to transmit data to a smartphone or other device, allowing users to track and monitor their health and wellness over time.
The TEKTELIC eBEAT is designed to be used by healthcare professionals, athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike. It is an invaluable tool for monitoring physical health and performance and provides an easy and convenient way to detect the first signs of respiratory illnesses. eBEAT goes with a hypoallergenic washable stripe, so it will suit any user.
The eBEAT Arm Band is now available on the TEKTELIC website for a closer look and review.
To see live demo and test eBEAT, please visit our booth at MWC Barcelona - Hall No. 4, Booth 4B10. We will be exhibiting from 27 Feb - 2 Mar.
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC Communications is a Canadian IoT Solution provider focused on developing innovative wireless Gateways, Devices, Applications, and End-to-End Solutions. Founded in 2009, TEKTELIC has quickly become a leader in the wireless communication industry, offering a wide range of products and services to meet the needs of customers from all over the world. Find out more about TEKTELIC products and activities at www.tektelic.com.
Christian Ulrik
TEKTELIC Communications Inc.
