Estonia National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Estonia as you celebrate your independence on February 24.

For more than 100 years, the close partnership and alliance between the United States and Estonia has been grounded in our commitment to democratic values, determination to uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and resolve to expand economic opportunity. I look forward to a shared future that will benefit our citizens and further expand our vibrant people-to-people ties.

Over the past year, Estonia has shown unwavering support for Ukraine, as its people defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s brutal aggression. The United States will continue to work in unbreakable solidarity with Estonia to defend NATO territory, support Ukraine, counter Russia’s aggression and malign influence, and advance democracy.

Together the United States and Estonia champion the strong transatlantic ties that allow us together to deter and defend against threats to our security, our economies, and our democracies, as we work to advance the human rights of all.

I wish all people in Estonia a joyous celebration, prosperity, and health in this coming year.

