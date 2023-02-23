Change announced to senior government leadership

CANADA, February 23 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Premier Blaine Higgs has announced a change to the senior ranks of the provincial public service.

Effective Feb. 28, Ryan Donaghy becomes the deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development (anglophone sector).

He replaces John McLaughlin, who has held the position on an interim basis.

Donaghy has experience throughout government and is currently deputy minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform, a position he will retain until spring.

“Education is a major priority for our province, and Ryan will no doubt continue the important work that is already being done in the department,” said Higgs. “Having the right person in the right leadership position is important to not only support the work of the minister, but to lead a team focused on achieving our goals as a government.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is a complete list of deputy ministers, deputy heads and presidents of Part 1 Crown corporations (* denotes a change or addition):

Cheryl Hansen, chief operating officer, clerk of the Executive Council, head of the public service, deputy minister of Finance and Treasury Board, secretary to Treasury Board, and secretary to cabinet;

Nicolle Carlin, deputy minister of Strategic Initiatives and Communications, Office of the Premier;

Cade Libby, deputy minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, deputy minister of Aboriginal Affairs and president of the Regional Development Corporation;

Heidi Liston, deputy minister of Environment and Climate Change;

Cathy LaRochelle, deputy minister of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Fisheries;

Ryan Donaghy*, deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development (anglophone sector) and deputy minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform;

Marcel Lavoie, deputy minister of Education and Early Childhood Development (francophone sector);

Thomas MacFarlane, deputy minister of Natural Resources and Energy Development;

Eric Beaulieu, deputy minister of Health;

Traci Simmons, deputy minister of Economic Development and Small Business (acting), CEO of Opportunities NB (acting), and deputy minister of Immigration (acting);

Daniel Mills, deputy minister of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour;

Michael Comeau, deputy minister of Justice and Public Safety, and deputy attorney general;

Jim Mehan, deputy minister of Social Development;

Yennah Hurley, deputy minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture and deputy minister responsible for Women’s Equality;

Rob Taylor, deputy minister of Transportation and Infrastructure;

Alan Roy, CEO of Service New Brunswick; and

Paul Greene, deputy minister of Corporate Communications, Executive Council Office.

23-02-23