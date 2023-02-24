Beer Processing Market 2023 | Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., United Breweries, Carlsberg A/S, Alfa Laval, GEA

insightace analytic

The Global Beer Processing Market is estimated to reach over USD 1155.50 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, February 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Beer Processing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Brewery Type (Macrobrewery, Craft Brewery, Microbrewery, Brewpub), Beer Type (Lager, Ale And Stout, Specialty Beer And Low Alcohol Beer), Equipment Type (Macrobrewery Equipment (Milling Equipment, Brewhouse (Mash Kettles, Lauter Tun, Wort Kettles, Whirlpoolers, Steam Generators, Others (Hot Liquor Tanks And Cold-Water Tanks, Laboratory Equipment, And Aeration Devices)) Cooling Equipment, Fermentation Equipment, Filtration & Filing Equipment) , Price Category (Mainstream, Discount, Premium And Super-Premium) And Distribution Channel (Off-Trade And On-Trade)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global Beer Processing Market is estimated to reach over USD 1155.50 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.



The process of making beer from the fermentation of malted cereal grains is referred to as "brewing." To produce high-quality beer, the process of brewing beer involves several methods and a number of chemical reactions. This process includes malting, milling, mashing, adding hops, fermenting, cooling, maturing, and packaging the beer. One of the key components of beer is malt, and the sector that processes beer is the biggest user of malt grain. The fermented sugar is provided by malt, and yeast subsequently turns it into alcohol. Malted barley, rice, corn grits, corn flakes, corn syrup, and wheat are among the malted grains that are used to make beer.

In addition, water, yeast, and hops are other essential ingredients needed for beer production. Since the last few years, there have been substantial changes in the global beer processing business. The tendency of economies of scale and the rising market share of leading international corporations is primarily influencing the market. The recent expansion of the beer processing sector is mainly attributable to the increasing beer consumption in developing nations. Rising westernization, e-commerce industry growth, development, particularly in developing nations, and increasing platform penetration will all contribute to a further rise in the beer processing market value. A strong marketing strategy and more promotional efforts will both help drive up market value.

List of Prominent Players in the Beer Processing Market:

• Anheuser-Busch InBev

• Heineken N.V.

• United Breweries

• China Resources Snow Breweries Limited

• Carlsberg A/S

• Alfa Laval

• GEA Group

• Krones

• Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co Ltd

• Yanjing Brewery

• The Boston Beer Company, Inc.

• Carlsberg Group

• Dogfish Head Craft Brewery

• Diageo PLC

• Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

• Squatters Pub

• United Breweries Group

• Praj Industries

• Paul Mueller Company

• LEHUI

• TSINGTAO BEER

• Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

With the increased demand for craft beer over the last few years, the processing of craft beer is expanding quickly. Craft beer's rising popularity has prompted businesses to start brewing it in huge quantities. A modest amount of beer is produced by the craft brewery, which primarily concentrates on brewing quality, flavor, and technique. Many young consumers are switching from mass-produced beers to artisan beer. As a result, the market for beer processing is expanding due to the growing popularity of craft beer worldwide.

Challenges:

The beer processing sector is governed by a number of government laws regarding licensing, the use of raw materials, the production process, beer packaging, and distribution. The Food and Drug Administration has placed numerous government restrictions on the production of beer in the United States (FDA). Breweries must also adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), which are auditable by regulatory bodies. Thus, strict government regulations may limit market expansion during the projection period.

Regional Trends:

In terms of revenue, the North American Beer Processing Market is anticipated to hold a significant market share and expand. As a result, manufacturers of brewery equipment have lucrative potential. Microbrewery culture is increasing in North America as well. For these microbreweries to start operating, turnkey projects are needed. Consumer preferences in this region have significantly changed, which has also affected the beer sector. Customers are willing to pay more for high-quality goods. APAC is anticipated to hold the biggest market share at a CAGR during the projection period. Because of a surge in demand from nations like China and India due to an increase in the number of young people who love beer, there has been a noticeable rise in beer consumption in India. The consumption of premium and high-quality beers has also been supported by considerable growth in the number of working-class people and a rise in disposable earnings in this region.



Recent Developments:

•In October 2022, Vicky Chamoy, a beer with chamoy flavor elements of sweetness, saltiness, spice, and sourness, was launched in the United States by VictoriaTM. A 24-ounce single-serve can of this Mexican-flavored beer that was imported from Mexico is available.

•In May 2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev released Seven Rivers, a brand-new beer, in the Indian market. The brands Budweiser, Corona Extra, and Hoegaarden are all equivalent to this one.

Segmentation of Beer Processing Market-

By Equipment Type-

• Macrobrewery equipment

o Milling equipment

o Brewhouse

 Mash kettles

 Lauter tun

 Wort kettles

 Whirlpoolers

 Steam generators

 Others (hot liquor tanks and cold-water tanks, laboratory equipment, and aeration devices)

o Cooling equipment

o Fermentation equipment

o Filtration & filing equipment

o Others (cleaning systems, spent grain silos, generators, bright beer tanks, compressors, and pipes)

• Craft brewery equipment

o Mashing equipment

o Fermentation equipment

o Cooling equipment

o Storage equipment

o Compressors

o Others (pumps, filters, and separators)

By Brewery Type-

• Macrobrewery

• Craft brewery

• Microbrewery

• Brewpub

• Others (farm breweries and regional breweries)

By Beer Type-

• Lager

• Ale and Stout

• Specialty Beer

• Low Alcohol Beer

By Price Category-

• Mainstream

• Discount

• Premium

• Super-premium

By Distribution channel-

• Off-trade

• On-trade

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



